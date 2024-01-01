Dipika Kakar reflects on the 'best year' 2023, thanks husband Shoaib as she rings in 2024

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have a lot to be grateful for in 2023. The two shifted to their new apartment with their newborn, Ruhaan. The actress and new mom penned a gratitude note on social media as she bid goodbye to 2023 and welcomed the new year, 2024.

Dipika Kakar shares gratitude-filled post for hubby Shoaib Ibrahim

Yesterday, Dipika Kakar took to social media to upload an adorable photo of her and her hubby Shoaib Ibrahim looking at baby Ruhaan. She also wrote a heartfelt caption explaining why her 2023 was an extraordinary year.

She wrote, "The most beautiful morning of 2023… pehli subah jab humara RUHAAN pehli baar humdono ke saath ward me tha… this moment can never described in words… it will be treasured for life… as this marked the most beautiful journey of our lives AS PARENTS and this makes 2023 the most beautiful year.This year I became a “mother” and am living the most beautiful phase to the fullest… but this would not be possible without the support of “Ruhaan ke papa”

The post continued, "@shoaib2087 i want you to know ki aap best ho… and i pray every lady gets a husband like you special in this crucial phase of pregnancy/motherhood… always standing by me… taking care of me now “US” and always making sure that we both are comfortable & happy… all this along with juggling between hectic schedules. thank u shoaib… for being the best husband … best partner.. best friend… and now undoubtedly best father…and here i once again mark 2023 the best YEAR #allhamdullilahforeverything."

Check out Dipika Kakar's post here:

In another post today, Shoaib Ibrahim uploaded a perfect family picture to wish his fans on new year.. He wrote in the caption, "Happy new year from us to all."

Check out Shoaib Ibrahim's post here:

Netizens showered love on the couple in the comment section. They took this opportunity to wish their favorite celebrity couple a happy new year. One user wrote, "Shoaib and dipika and Ruhaan Happy new year God blessing you and good health." Another commented, "Adorable."

