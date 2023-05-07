Dipika Kakar reunites with Sasural Simar Ka co-star Nimisha as she visits hubby Shoaib Ibrahim on Ajooni sets

Parents-to-be Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are fan favourites. The couple enjoys massive popularity and maintains an active social media presence. Both Shoaib and Dipika take some time out of their busy schedule and manage to vlog almost daily to give fans a sneak peek into their lives. They are enjoying every day of pregnancy and love to pamper and surprise each other with small efforts. Recently, Dipika visited Shoaib on the sets of Ajooni where she also reunited with her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Nimisha Vakharia. Shoaib shared this in his most recent vlog.

Dipika surprises Shoaib on the sets of Ajooni

Shoaib made his comeback to television with the show Ajooni where he essays the character of Rajveer. Fans are loving him on the show and Ajooni is enjoying positive reviews. Mom-to-be Dipika who is away from television, but not away from the limelight recently surprised husband Shoaib on the sets of Ajooni. The video shows Shoaib hugging Dipika as she visits him. Shoaib was seen rehearsing for a dance sequence with his co-stars. Dipika stayed back for the shoot.

Dipika reunites with Sasural Simar Ka co-star Nimisha Vakharia

Shoaib's vlog also shows Shoaib taking her to a co-star's make-up room and it is none other than their Sasural Simar Ka co-star Nimisha Vakharia. Dipika screams in joy and hugs her. Nimisha also kisses Dipika and gives her a tight hug. Dipika shared she told Shoaib that she would visit the sets if Nimisha was free and it turned out she was waiting for the dance shoot to get over. Nimisha was seen essaying the character of Manoranjan aka Mausiji in Shoaib and Dipika's Sasural Simar Ka. Talking about the bond, Shoaib shared, "Dipika and Nimisha ma'am go long back from Sasural Simar Ka. She finally met her after a long gap. Though they are constantly in touch and keep talking to each other. Dipi and Nimisha ji have been quite close to each other since those days."

