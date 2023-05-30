Dipika Kakar rubbishes reports of quitting acting post embracing motherhood; Says THIS

Popular telly actress Dipika Kakar is currently in her third trimester of pregnancy. The actress was last seen in Star Plus' Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and has been away from television since then. It was recently reported that the actress shared she has no plans of returning to television with acting as she wants to be a full-time housewife and a doting mother to her soon-to-arrive little one. However, talking to ETimes, she refuted the reports and shared her plans for the future.

Dipika on wanting to quit acting

It was reported yesterday that Dipika Kakar shared in a recent interview that she wants to quit acting after welcoming her first child. It was mentioned since she started working at a young age and has been working for so long, the Sasural Simar Ka actress will quit acting and live a life as a housewife and mother. However, ETimes reported today that the actress dismissed such claims and said that her statement was misinterpreted. To quote her, Dipika said, "People misunderstood my comments from my previous interview that I've given up acting. So I would just like to clarify there's nothing like that."

Dipika's plans post embracing motherhood

Talking about her plans, Dipika further added, "I have always craved to live a life of a housewife. Shoaib would go to office, I will make breakfast for him and take care of the house. But that doesn't mean I don't want to work ever again. Maybe I do not work for the next four to five years, or I get offered something good soon and I might accept it also. Or it might happen that I want to give the first few years to my baby. All this I can only say when I welcome my baby." The actress also talked about enjoying her pregnancy phase and wanting to raise her children in her presence as she feels a baby needs the mother for the first few years.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar quit acting after embracing motherhood? Find out