Dipika Kakar shares complications in first trimester of pregnancy: 'There was small bleed which was worrisome'

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar are among the most popular celeb couple in the showbiz world and have a huge fan following. Both have carved an irreplaceable space in audiences' hearts with their talent and real-life chemistry. The couple is very active on all social media platforms and often gives their fans a glimpse of their personal life. Recently, the duo revealed to the world that they are expecting their first child in their YouTube vlog. This news comes after several reports were doing rounds that the couple is all set to embrace parenthood.

Post this announcement, Shoaib, who is busy shooting for his show Ajooni, is hounded by the media and is asked about his experience. In their vlog, Dipika Kakar also revealed that the most beautiful thing a father actually experiences is when they see the baby scans. In another vlog, Dipika also revealed that she developed a few complications and there were symptoms that bothered her. She informed her doctor about it. She said, "So basically mujhe jo hai thodi si spotting shuru hone lagi thi (there was spotting). It wasn't too much in the beginning. I was told by the doctor to rest it out and no medication was required. But within two days, it increased. That's when I was asked to come down for a scan."

Dipika continued, "Through the scan, we learned that there was a small bleed. It was harmful because at that stage the baby is very tiny. And the bleed was bigger than that. It was worrisome. She put me on the required medicines and completed bed rest. I used to lie down all day long and walk just from one room to another."

Dipika further added, "Between all this, I caught a cold and cough infection. During pregnancy, your immunity drops. You catch infections easily but it's not that you can't have medicines. I kept my gynecologist and physician in touch and took medicines accordingly. My infection increased so much that I took antibiotics, spray, and inhalers. It was all under the supervision of my doctor." In her vlog, Dipika also mentioned the role of a husband during pregnancy and praised Shoaib for being the best at it. She revealed that Shoaib has been a big support for her and keeps the environment around her happy.

On the professional front, Dipika Kakar was seen making a brief appearance in Sasural Simar Ka 2 whereas Shoaib Ibrahim is busy with his show 'Ajooni'.