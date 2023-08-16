Dipika Kakar shares her favorite part of day; Can you guess what it could be?

A few months ago, one of the most popular couples in the television industry, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim gave birth to a baby boy. Although there were initial complications as the baby was pre-matured, everything worked out and the baby along with the mom returned home after spending some days at the hospital. Their arrival has brought immense joy to the family. The couple is actively sharing with their fans how their lives have changed for good with the arrival of the little one.

Dipika Kakar shares her favorite part of the day

Today, a few hours back, Dipika Kakar shared an adorable post of hubby Shoaib Ibrahim with their little one on her Instagram story. The clip shows Ruhaan lying in his daddy's chest. Wearing a pink baba suit, the tiny one looks cute lying on his belly. Shoaib held him carefully with one hand, and he is seen patting on Ruhaan's back with the other hand. Uploading the photo, Dipika wrote, "My favorite part of the day, when Ruhaan is in Papa's warmth." The two are seen on the bed as Dipika clicked them. She also uploaded the track, Sukoon Mila in the background.

Take a look at Dipika Kakar's photo here:

Dipika Kakar recently celebrated her birthday with her family members. This was her first birthday after baby Ruhaan's arrival, and her family members made it special for her in every way. Shoaib showered her with expensive gifts from a week before her birthday. On the other hand, Ruhaana arrived exactly a day after daddy Shoaib Ibrahim's birthday celebration.

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's love story

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love with each other on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. Both of them were seen in pivotal roles in the show. The lovebirds then tied the knot on February 22, 2018, in an intimate ceremony in Bhopal. On January 22, 2023, the pair announced the news of their pregnancy by sharing pictures on their social media handle wherein they were seen wearing mom-to-be and dad-to-be white caps. And finally, on June 21, Dipika gave birth to little Ruhaan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Emiway Bantai reveals being offered Bigg Boss 13, shares REAL reason for rejecting