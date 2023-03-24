Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim, Aly Goni, Zain Imam and more extend wishes as the month of Ramzan begins; PICS

This year Ramzan began on 23rd March and will end on April 21. In this holy month of Ramzan, Muslims around the world observe fasting (Roza) from dusk to dawn. Their fast begins after waking up early and having their first meal known as Sehri, and then they break their fast in the evening with a meal known as Iftar. Ramzan falls in the ninth month of the calendar and begins once the crescent moon is sighted. It is also called Ramadan Kareem or Ramzan ul Mubarak. It is believed that during the month of Ramadan, the holy Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad on “Laylat al-Qadr” (The Night of Power). On this occasion, our celebs have also taken to their social media handles to wish 'Ramadan Mubarak' to their fans.

Take a look at celebs' wishes:

Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim:

Soon-to-be parents Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim also shared a glimpse of their Ramzan celebration and wished their fans. In their Instagram stories, we also see Dipika flaunting as she gets her mehendi done. On the other hand, Shoaib shared a picture of the moon and wrote, "Chaand Mubarak. Ramadan Mubarak." The couple also shared a picture together and wrote, "Pehli sehri mubarak."

Aly Goni and Asim Riaz:

Aly Goni took to his social media handle and shared a picture with Asim Riaz and extended their wishes. In this picture, Aly and Asim are seen wearing Ihram clothes as they are sitting on a flight. Sharing this picture, Aly wrote, "Ramadan Mubarak #allahuakbar."

Arjun Bijlani:

Arjun Bijlani shared of the moon with his fans on his social media handle and in the caption of this snap, he wrote, "Aap sabko #ramadankareem .. may the almighty give you all the strength and love through this holy month .. #ramadan2023."

Zain Imam:

Zain Imam shared a few snaps on his Instagram handle wherein we see the actor wearing an all-white outfit. Sharing these snaps, he penned a long note stating the importance of fasting in the holy month of Ramadan. Read the note here-

Reem Shaikh:

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actress Reem Shaikh shared a few pictures of herself in a white chikankari kurta on her Instagram handle. Sharing these snaps, she wished her fans and followers and wrote, "Ramadan Ka-reem.."

MC Stan:

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan also took to his Instagram story and extended wishes as the month of Ramzan begins. Sharing a picture of the moon, MC Stan wrote, "Alhamdulhillah!! RAMZAN MUBARAK MAAM ibadat ka mahina hai bhai sirf ibadat karo!! XYZ JO BHI HONE WALA SAB !! RAMZAN K BAD HONE WALA."

Adaa Khan:

Naagin actress Adaa Khan also took to her social media handle and shared an Instagram story wishing her fans.

Gauahar Khan:

Parents-to-be Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar also took to their Instagram story, shared a picture of the moon, and extended wishes as the month of Ramzan begins.

