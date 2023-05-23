Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim express joy as their 5bhk home is being prepared: 'Always dreamt of a lavish flat'

Parents-to-be Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are on cloud nine since they announced their pregnancy and are enjoying every day of it. Amidst their busy schedule, Dipika and Shoaib manage to create vlogs for their fans and update them about their daily errands. Since a long time, fans have been seeing Dipika and Shoaib giving a glimpse of their under-construction house. From showing their tiles and furniture selection to giving a glimpse of their chat with their interior designer, the couple shares every small bit with their fans and followers.

Dipika and Shoaib express joy as their 5bhk home is under construction:

A few hours ago, Shoaib Ibrahim shared a new vlog on his YouTube channel and gave a glimpse of his under-construction apartment. As the vlog starts we see Dipika and Shoaib visiting the hospital for regular checkups. The couple talks about Dipika's gestational diabetes and reveals that the actress will be taking several precautions. Dipika and Shoaib also visit the mall where she gifts Shoaib a watch.

Further, in the vlog, the Ajooni actor then gives an update about their under-construction apartment. Shoaib shows that the adjacent wall joining the room has been demolished and the living room space has widened. He shared that their 5bhk lavish abode is expected to be ready by July first week. Remembering how she bought her flat, Dipika shared, "I still remember I was so scared when we bought this first flat. The uncle wanted to crack a deal and I asked him if I could pay in Installments. I made the down payment, paperwork, and registration payment in breaks and parts and that is how I bought the flat."

The couple then explained how they started off and always wanted a big and spacious house. They even mentioned that they were searching for a bigger flat, either the adjacent one or the one above but making a duplex was not possible. Dipika said, "We got this flat at such a beautiful time when our baby is set to be born. We were just praying to make the home big and didn't want to leave the place as our parents are also comfortable here and didn't want to leave them."

Further, she added that having a lavish house was their dream. The Sasural Simar Ka actress added, "I always wanted a luxurious home and have different rooms dedicated to different things. It is finally coming true. We cannot wait to give you all a house tour of our new home."

For the unversed, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love with each other during their stint in the show Sasural Simar Ka. The lovebirds then tied the knot on 22 February 2018 in Bhopal.

On the professional front, Shoaib is busy with his show Ajooni and is presently seen essaying the role of Rajveer Singh Bagga.

