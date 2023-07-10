Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim request paps to talk softly as newborn is asleep; Get clicked outside hospital

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been among the most famous couples in the Indian Television Industry whether onscreen or offscreen. They have always kept their fans engaged with their adorable posts on social media and entertaining vlogs with their families on their YouTube channel. In February 2023 there was a new beginning in the couple’s life as they announced Dipika’s pregnancy in the cutest way on Instagram.

Dipika and the baby get discharged

On 21 June 2023, Dipika Kakar gave birth to a baby boy but it was a premature delivery due to which, the newborn was admitted to the NICU ward. He was under observation for over three weeks, and finally, the duo got discharged on July 10, Monday. They were spotted outside the hospital by the paparazzi as Shoaib, Dipika made their first appearance with the child as a family. In the video, she seemed surprised to see the media waiting for them outside the hospital. While the paparazzi excitedly congratulated the couple, the new mother politely requested them to talk softly as it would scare the baby. Isn't that any new mother?

Earlier, Shoaib Ibrahim made an appeal to his fans to pray for the baby's recovery and well-being. On July 8, the actor gave an update on the baby’s health as he stated that with God’s grace, their baby is finally out of NICU and will be monitored for a few days before they finally return home.

Shoaib posted an Instagram story with Dipika as she got discharged with the caption “Ready to go home #Shukrallah." He even posted a vlog on their YouTube channel cutting the cake with his fans and family eagerly waiting to catch the first proper glimpse of the cute baby boy.

About Shoaib and Dipika

Dipika and Shoaib have stood by each other through the thick and thin moments of life. The arrival of the baby after much struggle is definitely a heart-warming moment in their life, especially after Dipika’s unfortunate miscarriage in 2018. As earlier reported, Dipika has decided to prioritize her family at the moment. Fans are rejoicing over the new beginning in the power couple’s lives and we wish them all the best for their blissful journey ahead.

