Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim son’s receives blessings from transgenders; Watch

Well-known television couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been reveling in parenthood. Just two months ago, Deepika gave birth to an adorable baby boy, marking a new and joyous chapter in their lives. The arrival of their little one has undoubtedly brought immense happiness and excitement to the couple and their loved ones. A recent video shared by Dipika Kakar on her YouTube channel highlighted and showed how their baby boy was blessed by transgenders.

Let’s take a look at Dipika Kakar’s video wherein transgenders showered blessings on Ruhaan

Dipika Kakar, along with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim, received blessings from the transgender community for their son Ruhan. The transgender community visited Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim in Mumbai. Dipika shared a vlog on her YouTube channel showing transgenders showering baby Ruhaan with their love and blessings. The vlog captured the heartfelt moments as the transgender community members sang songs and danced to the beats of dhol.

In the video, a transperson added a light-hearted touch by sharing a joke that they would humorously demand a shagun (a gift) of Rs. 1.5 lakhs, saying "Khushi-Khushi sawa lakh lege" (We'll gladly take one and a half lakhs with joy). The family caught up in the festive spirit, laughed along, and joyfully danced with the transgender guests. The video captured these heartwarming interactions, reflecting the atmosphere of happiness.

Transgenders blessed Shoaib Ibrahim's sister

At the end of the video, the transgenders were seen extending their affection and bestowing sacred blessings upon Shoaib Ibrahim's sister, Saba, showering her with good wishes.

Dipika-Shoaib parenthood journey

In January 2023, shortly before their 5th wedding anniversary, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim shared the delightful news of their pregnancy with their fans. The announcement was made through an Instagram post, where the couple was seen twinning in white outfits.

The couple wrote, “Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement and Also nervousness Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai…Yes, We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon #alhamdulillah Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai for our little one”

On June 21, Dipika and Shoaib shared with their Instagram family that they have welcomed their first newborn, and wrote “21-06-2023 & The parenthood journey begins. #alhamdulillah.”

The couple always gives a little glimpse of their parenthood journey through their social media.

