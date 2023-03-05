Dipika Kakar slams trolls for passing negative comments on her pregnancy and judging Shoaib Ibrahim; Watch

Popular celeb couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are one of the most adorable and loved pairs in the entertainment industry. Those who are fans of Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar and follow their YouTube channel know that the celeb couple considers their fans as family and share every detail of their personal and professional life with their fans. Recently, Shoaib and Dipika completed 5 years to their wedding and the actress planned a surprise celebration for Shoaib. Their fans applauded Dipika's efforts in making their 5th marriage anniversary special. However, there were some negative comments from trolls who judged Shoaib for not planning the same surprise for Dipika.

Dipika Kakar slams trolls for passing negative comments:

Now, a few hours ago, Dipika Kakar shared a vlog on her YouTube channel giving a befitting reply to trolls who even passed negative comments about her pregnancy. At the start of the video, Dipika asked netizens if it is ok to call a pregnant lady faking her baby bump. Talking about their 5th wedding anniversary, Dipika asked why are only men asked and expected to plan a surprise for women. She asked what is the big deal if she planned the surprise instead of Shoaib. She added that there were negative comments about Shoaib who judged him for not planning their anniversary. Dipika shared her story and how these comments don't dictate her love for Shoaib. Their love is so strong that they can do extraordinary things for each other without occasion.

Later, Dipika read out the negative comments in her vlog, wherein one comment, questioned her about her on-off health status. Answering this, Dipika said that is it necessary to get hospitalized every time whenever one is sick, can't one be sick normally and be well the next day? The Sasural Simar Ka actress stated that she doesn't like sitting at home whenever her health is good and enjoys spending time outdoors. She also read out some positive comments from her fans. Further in the video, Dipika also recalled how people don't let her forget her painful past. She shared that they know nothing about her past and what she has been through. She gave credit to Shoaib for making her who she is today. She added that she would have forgotten herself if he had not been with hero he had not been with her, she would have forgotten herself.

Speaking about her personal life, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love with each other during their stint in the show Sasural Simar Ka. The lovebirds then tied the knot on 22 February 2018 in Bhopal. For the unversed, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim recently took to their respective social media spaces to share that they are soon going to become parents. Soon after this, fans and friends showered love and blessings on this couple.

Dipika Kakar's career:

Dipika Kakar stepped into the showbiz world in 2010 with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi where she played Goddess Lakshmi. However, the actress rose to stardom after essaying the role of Simar Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. She was a part of the show from 2011-2017 and impressed the masses with her acting prowess. She then did several non-fictional shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Nach Baliye 8, and Bigg Boss 12.

Dipika also lifted the trophy of Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 12. The actress then did Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum for a brief period and her pairing with Karan V Grover was also loved by the masses. At present, Dipika is busy with her production house 'Qalb'.

