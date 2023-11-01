Dipika Kakar surprises Shoaib Ibrahim on JDJ 11 sets, Ruhaan accompanies her- See here

Dipika Kakar posted a vlog wherein she is seen cooking and later taking her son Ruhaan to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 sets to meet her better half Shoaib Ibrahim. She is often seen sharing her day-to-day activities on her YouTube channel named Dipika Ki Duniya.

Dipika Kakar and Ruhaan reaches JDJ 11 sets to see hubby Shoaib Ibrahim’s rehearsals

Dipika Kakar’s vlog begins with her showing around the new piece of decor she added to her home. After talking about the same, she cooks her meal and shares its recipe with her followers. The actress then gets her baby boy Ruhaan ready to go and meet her dad Shoaib Ibrahim on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 where he is one of the participants this time.

To take Ruhaan out, Dipika Kakar dresses him up in a printed onesie. She also tells the viewers how her little munchkin somehow gets to know that he is going out somewhere. She also shows Ruhaan’s expressions whenever he faces the camera.

In the next frame, Dipika and Ruhaan are seen sitting with Shoaib on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 sets. The three enjoy some quality time together. Dipika continues the vlog the next day.

In the last part of the video, Dipika Kakar shows her new white and black-colored dress. She shares that she got it customized for a special occasion in such a way that it is classy and at the same time, it does not make Ruhaan uncomfortable during feeding.

Take a look at some of the glimpses from Dipika Kakar’s vlog

About Dipika Kakar

Professionally, Dipika Kakar earned recognition with her portrayal of Simar in daily soap Saural Simar Ka She has also starred as Sonakshi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. Apart from this, Dipika participated in couple-based dance reality show Nach Baliye with her then-boyfriend and now-husband Shoaib Ibrahim. She emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 12 in 2018.

Dipika Kakar tied the knot with Raunak Samson in 2011 and parted ways in 2015. Later, she found love in her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Shoaib Ibrahim. After dating for a while, the duo took the plunge in 2018. They have been blessed with a child in 2023.

