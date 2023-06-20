Dipika Kakar to Dalljiet Kaur; 5 TV actresses who gave love a second chance

Popular TV actresses who rule the television screens become household names with their acting chops. It's not unusual to see these divas on the television screen and envy their romance with their on-screen partners. But often, these actresses are not so lucky in real life to find their prince charming and settle down with them. In fact, Shweta Tiwari, Deepshikha Nagpal, Charu Asopa, and other celebrities had troublesome married life and chose to live a single life. While they inspire us every day with their choices, there are others who decided to give love a second chance and found their soulmates.

From Dipika Kakar to Dalljiet Kaur, many actresses got out of their toxic marriages only to find love knocking at their door a second time. They embraced this and found their happily ever after. Let's take a look at these actresses who will make you believe in love.

5 TV actresses who gave love a second chance

Dalljiet Kaur

Dalljiet Kaur, who has popular TV shows like Kulvaddhu, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? to her credits, was married to Bekaboo actor Shalin Bhanot. She also has a son with Shalin, Jaydon. After meeting on the sets of Kulvaddhu, the pair tied the knot in 2009, but their marriage died within six years. After several accusations against each other, they filed for divorce. However, this year Dalljiet made headlines for finding love again. She tied the knot with UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel and they are currently enjoying their marital bliss in Kenya. Nikhil Patel also has two daughters from his first marriage. The couple is raising their three children together.

Dipika Kakar

In 2011, mom-to-be Dipika Kakar married Raunak Samson, a pilot. But they went their separate ways in 2015 owing to compatibility and personal issues. In 2018, the actress married her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Shoaib Ibrahim. It seems the TV show was a turning point, not just in her professional life, but in her personal life as well. They had a private wedding ceremony at Shoaib's hometown in Bhopal surrounded by their family members and a few industry friends. The couple is living the fairytale romance every day and are all set to welcome a new family member, their first child to the family.

Somya Sheth

The Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal actress Somya Sheth was married to Arun Kapoor. In 2017, she shifted to the United States with her husband leaving behind her flourishing TV career. However, the actress suffered physical and mental trauma in her marriage and parted ways. She moved on and started living separately with her son, Ayden. The actress has found her perfect partner in Shubham Chuhadia, an architect and designer based in the US.

Kamya Panjabi

Actress Kamya Panjabi, who got married to businessman Bunty Negi in 2003 didn't find her happy ending the first time. Problems started cropping up and the couple filed for divorce in 2006. In 2009, she also gave birth to her daughter Aaraa. The Amber Dhara actress is finally in her happy space with Shalabh Dang. They tied the knot in February 2020 and live together in Delhi. Shalabh is not from the entertainment industry and is a medical professional.

Gautami Kapoor

Not much is known about Gautami Kapoor's first marriage and what went kaput. The Ghar Ek Mandir actress was married to Madhur Shroff. However, it was on the sets of this show that she met Ram Kapoor and the two fell in love. They tied the knot in 2003 after dating for a while. Gautami and Ram have two children, a daughter Sia and a son Aks.

