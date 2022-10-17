Dipika Kakar to Karan Singh Grover: 5 celebs who found love again and are happily married

Marriages, relationships, affairs and divorce in the showbiz world have always been the topic of discussion. There are celebs who like sharing every personal detail about their life with their fans as they consider them their well-wishers, whereas some like to keep things private. While several actors get hitched, there are some marriages that unfortunately don't work out as planned. Let us look at celebs who successfully found love again and are now happily married.

Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar, popularly known for her stint in Sasural Simar Ka, is now happily married to actor Shoaib Ibrahim. But before tying the knot with Shoaib in 2018, Dipika was married to Raunak Samson in 2011. However, things did not work out between the two, and Dipika and Raunak separated in 2015. Speaking about Dipika and Shoaib, the two met on the sets of the show Sasural Simar Ka and fell in love while shooting for it. They then decided to take the plunge and tied the knot on 22 February 2018 in Bhopal. Shoaib and Dipika enjoy a massive fan following owing to their chemistry.

Karan Singh Grover

Popular actor Karan Singh Grover married actress Shraddha Nigam on 2 December 2008. However, the two parted ways after 10 months of their marriage when reports of Karan's affair with choreographer Nicole Alvarez surfaced. Later, Karan met actress Jennifer Winget on the sets of Dill Mill Gayye and they fell in love. The duo got married on April 9, 2012, but got separated two years later. While the two never really opened up on the reason behind the divorce, it is alleged that Karan's extramarital affair was the reason behind it. Karan later confirmed his divorce from Jennifer via a tweet. Cupid struck again when Karan met Bipasha Basu while shooting for Alone and both fell in love. The duo then tied the knot on 30 April 2016. In July 2022, Karan and Bipasha announced they are expecting their first child and will soon embrace parenthood.

Tanaaz Irani

Tanaaz Irani is a well-known celebrity in the showbiz world and has been a part of numerous shows and films. Speaking about her personal life, the actress was very young when she tied the knot with her first husband, Farid Currim. She was 20 when she became a mother to her first daughter Zianne. She then parted ways with Currim and focused on her career. Tanaaz then met Bakhtiyaar Irani while shooting for Fame Gurukul, and the two fell in love. The two decided to get married, but Bakhtiyaar's family was against their marriage as he was seven years younger than Tanaaz. However, after convincing his family the two got hitched in 2007. The next year Tanaaz gave birth to a baby boy Zeus, and in 2011, they became parents to a baby girl Zara. Tanaaz and Bakhtiyaar have hence proved the true meaning of real love and are happily married now.

Sameer Soni

Popular actor Sameer Soni has been a part of the industry for a long time. Before becoming an actor, Sameer was a popular model, and while shooting for an ad campaign in 1996, he met his first wife, Rajlakshmi Khanvilkar, a former model. They fell in love and soon tied the knot in the same year. However, their marriage lasted for only seven months, and the two divorced. In 2011, Sameer got married to actress Neelam Kothari, and after 2 years of marriage, in 2013, they adopted a daughter and named her Ahana.

Sanjeev Seth