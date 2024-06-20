As Shoaib Ibrahim celebrates his birthday today, June 20, he received the sweetest wish from his wife, actress Dipika Kakar. Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are a beautiful couple who constantly set relationship goals. The duo never shies away from expressing their love for each other.

Dipika Kakar recently posted a picture with her husband Shoaib and expressed her eternal love for him with a heartfelt message.

Dipika Kakar’s heartfelt wish for husband Shoaib Ibrahim

The Sasural Simar Ka actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring herself with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim along with a heartfelt message on his birthday.

Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “The reason of all the smiles in my life….. mera sukoon @shoaib2087. From becoming my best friend , to life partner & now Our son’s father… Iss safar me khushi , takleef … ghum sab dekhliye hum dono ne… par wo ek cheez jo aapne hamesha qayam rakhi was your love.. your support and your care for me…I Love U…. kitna ye words me nahi sakti. Happy Birthday.”

“(The reason for all the smiles in my life... my peace @shoaib2087. From becoming my best friend, to life partner, and now the father of our son... In this journey, we have seen happiness, pain, and sorrow together... but one thing you have always maintained is your love, your support, and your care for me. what you have given me is priceless... I love you... words cannot express how much. Happy Birthday.)”

Advertisement

Dipika's heartfelt post not only celebrates Shoaib’s birthday but also highlights the couple’s enduring love and the beautiful family they have built together. Fans and well-wishers have flooded the comments with love and blessings for the couple, proving once again that Shoaib and Dipika are true couple goals.

More about Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's journey began with their marriage in 2018, and they've been inseparable ever since. In 2023, they joyfully welcomed a baby boy into their lives. Today, they celebrate their 6th wedding anniversary, having tied the knot on February 22, 2018.

ALSO READ: Report: Mangal Lakshmi's Deepika Singh gets injured on set after plywood falls on her; suffers severe pain