Dipika Kakar's latest photograph with husband Shoaib Ibrahim and son Ruhaan is pure love

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have lived the heart-warming moments of their lives ever since the birth of their first son Ruhaan. There is not a single moment where the couple is not adoring or talking about their newborn whether it is on social media or their respective YouTube vlogs. Recently, Dipika and Shoaib informed their fans about going on their first shopping spree for their son and now the former has shared another glimpse of her son with his father.

Dipika Kakar posts a glimpse of Shoaib Ibrahim with son Ruhaan

A few hours ago, Dipika Kakar took to her Instagram stories to shower love on her husband Shoaib and their little munchkin Ruhaan. In the picture, Ibrahim has kept the baby on his lap and really could not take his eyes off him. Kakar too could not control her emotions as she wrote “Mainu Sab Mileya” (I got everything) with the beautiful Darshan Raval song Tu Mileya playing in the background. The Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress’s emotions cannot be described in words as a couple’s moments with their first child have always been considered special.

Take a look at the picture here

Even yesterday, the Sasural Simar Ka couple had posted a picture with Ruhaan on their social as the lovely family went for a drive. Kakar and Ibrahim’s parenthood journey is extremely special for many reasons. The 36-year-old actress had already lost her first child in a miscarriage so the birth of Ruhaan is definitely the most important moment in their lives. The power couple had announced Kakar’s pregnancy in the cutest way possible co-ordinating in elegant white outfits. On 21 June 2023, Kakar gave birth to her first child through a C-section delivery and the baby was kept in observation for a few weeks.

The Ajooni actor kept the fans updated on the newborn’s health and after a few days, they finally left the hospital with their newborn. The Sasural Simar Ka actors were the most protective parents as they requested the paps to speak softly as their munchkin was sleeping. On her YouTube vlog, Dipika talked about how her father spoke up that her son bears a resemblance to her father than her mother. The couple is even planning to shift to their new posh house with their son once the construction is completed.

More about Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim first met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. After many years, they began dating and tied the knot in the year 2018. Kakar chose to quit acting to look after her son and family while Ibrahim was recently seen in the show Ajooni.

