Dipika Kakar’s son Ruhaan suffering from teething pain; actress shares the remedies she’s using

Dipika Kakar has been on a sabbatical from acting and is currently busy completing her motherly responsibilities towards her son, Ruhaan. However, the actress keeps updating about her life and other personal stuff through her vlogs that she uploads on her official YouTube channel. But, for the last few days, she didn't upload any vlog.

Dipika Kakar reveals Ruhaan’s teething pain has started

In her recent vlog, Dipika Kakar sat down to discuss the reasons behind her more than a week-long absence from vlogging. The Sasural Simar Ka fame said, “Aaj mai bahut dino baad vlog bana rahi hun. I think around 8-10 days ho gaye hain. Koi aise specific reasons nahi hai bas peechhla hafta thoda sa low bhi tha and because of a lot of reasons. (I am shooting a vlog after several days. I think it has been around 8 to 10 days. Well, there weren't any specific reasons, but the last week was quite low and because of a lot of reasons).”

Explaining further, Dipika Kakar opened up about Ruhaan’s painful condition. She revealed that her little munchkin is in pain due to the commencement of the teething process. She added, “Ruhaan ka jo hai uska teething start ho gaya hai toh wo bechara bahut zyada pain mein raha hai abhi (Ruhaan’s teething has begun, and so he has been in very much pain).”

Opening up more, Dipika Kakar says, “Kal se thoda stable hua hai because ab humne usey regular medicine dena kar diya hai (He has been stable since yesterday as we have started giving him regular medicines).” The next moment, the actress also revealed how Ruhaan cries loudly whenever he feels irritation in the lower jaw region.

Have a look at Dipika Kakar's post:

How did Dipika soothe Ruhaan's pain?

As she went on to talk about Ruhaan and his teething process, Dipika revealed how her son faces itching in his lower gums. So, to find a solution to his pain, she consulted a doctor, and the latter advised her to give Calpol to Ruhaan.

Dipika shared, “We are giving him Calpol, and the doctor also suggested providing him some teethers that can be frozen and then given to Ruhaan. Besides this, many people suggested using a wet cloth after freezing it. But that means he is sucking on water, and by now, we haven't given Ruhaan water at all. He is exclusively on my breastfeed.”

Further, she revealed, “One thing that has helped…you can freeze fruit pulp and then can be used as a stick which can be given to the babies.” Now, since Ruhaan is only breastfeeding, Dipika freezes her breast milk, and this soothes Ruhaan’s teething pain.

Ending the vlog, Dipika commented how she randomly picked up her phone and decided to shoot the vlog as it had been a few days that the actress was unable to do so.

For the uninformed, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim embraced parenthood bliss with the birth of their little sunshine, Ruhaan, on June 21 this year. The two got married in 2018 and recently bought a new house a few months ago. Speaking of their work front, Dipika Kakar is enjoying her break from the industry and is currently focused on being a mom to Ruhaan. Shoaib Ibrahim is busy giving performances on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a contestant.

