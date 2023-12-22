Dipika Kakar's son Ruhaan turns six months old; actress pens heartwarming note for her little munchkin

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are one of those couples who reflect the true meaning of relationships and togetherness. Since getting married, they have always shown their affection for each other on public platforms. Now that they have become parents and welcomed their little one, Ruhaan, Dipika and Shoaib's world revolves around their precious child.

Dipika Kakar's heartfelt post as Ruhaan turns six months

Dipika Kakar is taking a break from acting and is currently giving all her attention to Ruhaan. As she fulfills her duties as a mother, the actress from Sasural Simar Ka recently talked about Ruhaan's teething troubles in one of her vlogs.

Just a few hours ago, Dipika Kakar posted an adorable picture with her little son on social media.

The picture shows her holding Ruhaan warmly in her hands, thereby adoring his cuteness. Dipika treated fans with this heartwarming moment as the little boy completes six months. Expressing her gratefulness, happiness, and joy, the actress penned a sweet note for him.

Captioning the post, she writes, "6 months already my janu that u came into our lives…. and everything changed…. the sleepless nights… the struggle learning so so many things to make sure tu theek ho tujhe koi takleef na ho… and you have been a very good boy…..but inspite of this roller coaster I couldnt expect my life being more beautiful… You complete me… being a part of me. before the ends… Happy 6 months My Ruhaan Ur Ammi Loves You A Lot."

Have a look at the post:

Shoaib Ibrahim's sister reacts to Dipika Kakar's post

It would not be wrong to say that the snapshot with Dipika and Ruhaan in a single frame is enough for you to go 'Awwww.' After the actress shared the delightful moment marking the special occasion, many fans could not resist but shower love on the mother-son duo.

Shoaib Ibrahim's sister, Saba, also posted a red heart emoji in the comment section. Baalika Vadhu fame Avika Gor reacted the same way. Further, a fan commented, "Mashallah khus raho hamesha we all love you so much (Always be happy. We all love you so much)." Another comment read, "Ruhaan looks so cute."

Here are some comments on the post:

Dipika Kakar revealed Ruhaan suffered from teething pain

A few days back, in one of her vlogs, Dipika Kakar shared how Ruhaan is suffering from immense pain due to the teething process. The actress also revealed that he cries loudly whenever he feels irritation in the lower jaw region. To soothe Ruhaan's pain, Dipika Kakar consulted a doctor and also tried other remedies. Further, she explained that he had been doing well for the last few days.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar's love story

For the uninformed, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell for each other during their stints on the show Sasural Simar Ka. The celeb couple got married in Bhopal on February 22, 2018. Earlier this year, in January, the lovebirds announced that they were expecting a baby after the successful completion of Dipika's first trimester.

On June 21, Dipika and Shoaib turned parents and welcomed the most precious addition to their family, Ruhaan. It was after a few days that they revealed their son's face on social media. On the work front, Shoaib Ibrahim is currently busy with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, while Dipika Kakar is on a break from her acting career.

