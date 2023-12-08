Dipika- Shoaib, Shaheer- Ruchika to Devoleena- Shanawaz; couples who had inter-caste marriages

Recently, Bigg Boss 13 couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana announced their break-up. The duo revealed that due to different religious beliefs, they've decided not to continue their relationship. The sacrifice of such a love has stunned fans.

While #AsiManshi broke up, the entertainment industry has many examples of successful inter-caste and inter-religion marriages wherein people from different religious beliefs have found solace with each other. Pinkvilla brings to you a list of television celebrities who are married to partners from different religious beliefs.

Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most loved couples on Indian Television. The duo met each other on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka wherein they played the lead couple Simar and Prem. The onscreen love transformed into their real lives and they fell in love.

Even after announcing their relationship after years, the couple married only in February 2018 in Shoaib Ibrahim's hometown in Bhopal. Their inter-faith marriage is no doubt an example for all. Dipika can be seen as a dotting wife and daughter-in-law. The actress is seen mostly in traditional dresses. At times, the couple faces trolls who target Shoaib for changing Dipika and making her work for his entire family.

Have a look at Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim's recent post with family.

Advertisement

However, Dipika Kakkar has time and again defended husband Shoaib and maintained that she does everything out of love for Shoaib and his family. Shoaib Ibrahim had proposed to Dipika Kakkar on a reality show, Nach Baliye, and soon after they tied the knot.

Right after their grand wedding, Dipika Kakkar entered the Bigg Boss 11 house. Currently, the actress is on a maternity break after welcoming a baby boy in 2023. The couple named the boy Ruhaan. Shoaib Ibrahim is currently impressing the viewers with his dancing skills in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchika Kapoor

On 27th November 2020, Shaheer Sheikh dropped pictures with his wife Ruchika Kapoor and mother figure Supriya Pilgaonkar from his intimate court marriage. The news came as a shock to many as nobody anticipated Shaheer and Ruchika's relationship.

The duo are very beautifully managing their inter-caste marriage. The couple welcomed a baby girl on 11 September 2021 and named her Anaya. Shaheer is all set for his Bollywood debut with a project titled Do Patti alongside Kriti Sanon.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanwaz Shaikh

Bengali girl Devoleena Bhattacharjee got married in December 2022 taking the media by storm. The identity of Devo's husband was kept under wraps and fans were eager to know the details. Later, Devoleena introduced Shanwaz to her Insta family and posted about him on social media. The couple faced a backlash for their inter-faith marriage from fans and trolls.

However, many times, Devoleena stood her ground to defend her decision and called her husband Shanwaz a 'true Indian Muslim'. The couple continue to sway the internet with their mushy pictures.

Amit Kapoor and Aamna Sharif

The Kahin Toh Hoga actress Aamna Sharif tied the knot with Amit Kapoor in 2013 after dating each other for a year. The duo completed ten years of their association and have been going steady in their inter-caste relationship. Their inter-faith marriage again set an example for many.

The duo welcomed a baby boy in 2015. They named their little one Arian. Aamna was last seenplaying the character of Komolika in Kasauti Zindagi Kay, replacing Hina Khan.

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant

Suyyash Rai, a Punjabi, and Kishwer Merchant a Muslim, tied the knot on December 16, 2016, after dating each other for many years. Their wedding was a grand affair and the couple has been going steady in managing their inter-faith marriage.

Advertisement

The couple welcomed a baby boy in 2021 and named him Nirvair.

Aashka Goradia and Brent Globe

Despite being a Hindu Aashka Goradia never saw religion as an issue while falling for Brent Globe fwho is a Christian. The couple got married keeping in mind both beliefs. They decided to take the plunge in the year 2017 and were blessed with a baby boy in November 2023. They named the baby Wiliam Alexender.

Sreejita De marries Michael Blohm-Pape

Sreejita De is a Bengali Hindu while Michael follows Christianity. After dating each other for a few years, the couple decided to take the plunge in July 2023 in a white wedding. The couple will have their inter-religion wedding as per Hindu tradition in 2024.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sreejita revealed that her husband Micheal has huge respect for Indian traditions and festivals.

Vivian Dsena and Nouran Aly

Vivian Dsena took the media by storm as he announced being married to his Egyptian girlfriend Nouran Aly. His marriage came to light when news of his having a four-month-old baby started doing the rounds.

In an explosive interview, Vivian revealed marrying Nouran in 2022 and also admitted that they have a four-month-old daughter. He stated that he wants to keep his family out of the media glare. He also announced being converted to Islam.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana deactivates her social media handles after breakup with Asim Riaz