Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya announce pregnancy; Couple shares adorable visuals of sonogram

Popular celebrity couple Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya is among the most well-known duos in the showbiz world. Both are known for their down-to-earth behavior and adorable chemistry, and fans often show tremendous love for them. The couple is now on cloud nine as they will soon embrace parenthood. Yes, you read it right! Disha and Rahul are expecting their first child together and shared this exciting news with their fans on social media.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya announce pregnancy:

A few minutes ago, Disha Parmar took to her social media handle and announced this special news to her fans and followers. Disha and Rahul Vaidya shared a picture wherein the couple is seen twinning in all-black outfits and holding a black slate that has 'Mummy Daddy' written on it. She also shared a picture and video of the sonogram wherein we see a glimpse of the baby. Sharing these glimpses, Disha wrote, "Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY!!"

Take a look at their PICS here-

Celebs react:

As soon as this post was up on the internet, Disha's comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages. Celebs have also wished the parents-to-be and penned amazing comments for them. Mouni Roy wrote, "Heartiestttttttt Congratulations," Aly Goni commented, "Mashallah." Along with them, Jasmin Bhasin, Bharti Singh, Anita Hassanandani, Sonal Chauhan, Varun Sood, Vishal Singh, Rajiv Adatia, Mahekk Chahal and others also wished the couple and penned good wishes for them.

Disha and Rahul’s professional life:

Disha Parmar started her acting career with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. In this show, the actress starred opposite Nakuul Mehta. She then did several other shows such as Woh Apna Sa and others. Disha will soon be seen essaying the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 opposite Nakuul Mehta.

Speaking about Rahul Vaidya, the singer was seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. He was also seen as a special guest on the entertainment-based show The Khatra Khatra Show, hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Rahul also did several music videos such as Ambara De Taare.

Disha and Rahul were last seen together in a music video titled ‘Prem Kahani.’

