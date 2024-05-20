Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are one of the most beloved celebrity couples in the entertainment industry. The couple welcomed their daughter, Navya, last year in 2023.

Disha Parmar has recently shared a series of enchanting pictures from their trip to Greece. The actress remains active on social media and often shares glimpses of her professional and personal life.

Disha Parmar delight fans with stunning Greece vacation snaps

The Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara actress took to Instagram to share snapshots of their adventure in Athens. The photos offer a peek into the city's rich historical architecture and delightful food experiences. One of the images shows the couple posing against Athens' picturesque historical landscape, while another charming photo captures Disha enjoying an ice cream cone.

Disha looked stunning in a Rubeya breezy summer dress, made from airy cotton and adorned with delicate eyelet embroidery. The relaxed silhouette flatters every body type and exudes a laid-back charm, perfect for a casual day out. On the other hand, Rahul Vaidya looked dapper in a casual look, sporting a white T-shirt paired with black trousers.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

As soon as Disha uploaded the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with love for the adorable couple. A fan wrote, “Nothing you wear is more important than your smile.” Another fan commented, “Disha you are looking so gorgeous.”

Advertisement

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya’s love story

Despite being controversial, Bigg Boss 14 unexpectedly played matchmaker for Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya. Before their appearance on the reality show hosted by Salman Khan, Rahul and Disha shared a close friendship and harbored feelings for each other.

However, it was Rahul's heartfelt proposal on Bigg Boss 14 that made their bond stronger, as Disha accepted his marriage proposal, marking the beginning of their romantic journey. The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on July 16, 2021, and announced their pregnancy via social media on May 19, 2023.

About Disha Parmar’s professional life

Disha Parmar became a household name with her performance in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, where she starred opposite Nakuul Mehta. Their on-screen chemistry was a huge hit among audiences. In the show, Disha played the role of Pakhuri, while Nakuul portrayed Aditya.

Following this success, Disha appeared in several other shows, including Woh Apna Sa. She later reunited with Nakuul Mehta in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, and the duo teamed up once again for the third season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta shares 'Andaz Apna Apna' moment with Salman Khan; leaves fans star-struck