Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya share heartwarming glimpses of each other as they fulfil parent duties; PICS

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are among the most popular celebrity couples in the industry and have a huge fan following. The duo is currently in the most precious and special phase of their lives as they recently embrace parenthood for the first time. It was during the auspicious Ganesh festival when the couple welcomed their daughter into their lives and are on cloud nine since then. From having sleepless nights to spending quality time with their bundle of joy, Rahul Vaidya and Disha have been offering sneak peek of their parenthood journey to their fans on social media.

Disha Parmar shares Rahul Vaidya's PIC with their daughter:

Just a few hours ago, new parents Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya, also adorably called 'DishUl' by their fans, shared heartwarming glimpses of one another on their social media handles. In these snaps, the duo are seen ardently performing their parental duties for their daughter. Sharing Rahul and their little munckin's picture on her Instagram story, Disha wrote, "Daddy Duties!" In this snap, the new dad in town is seen adorably gazing at his little one as he is candidly captured by Disha.

Take a look at Rahul Vaidya's PIC:

On the other hand, Rahul Vaidya too shared a glimpse of the new mommy and their daughter on his Instagram story. In this snap, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actress smiles while looking at the camera as she takes care of their daughter. Sharing this photo, he wrote, "Khoobsoorat bacchi ki bohot khoobsoorat mummy (heart emoticon)." Resharing this on her Instagram story, Disha captioned, "My little Doll."

Take a look at Disha Parmar's PIC:

On September 20, 2023, Rahul and Disha welcomed their baby girl and shared this big news with their fans on social media with a heartfelt post. On September 24, the couple shared a heartwarming video on their social media handle giving a glimpse of their baby girl's welcome in their home. For the uninformed, it was May 19, when Rahul and Disha treated their fans by announcing their pregnancy on social media.

Workwise, Rahul Vaidya recently joined hands with Jiya Shankar for a music video titled Soneya. Speaking of Disha, she was last seen opposite Nakuul Mehta in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3.

ALSO READ: New mom Disha Parmar is having sleepless nights; shares sleep-deprived selfie