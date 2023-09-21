Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya welcome baby girl; Nakuul Mehta, Rajiv Adatia, and others congratulate couple

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya, the much-loved celebrity couple, are on cloud nine as they welcomed their bundle of joy into the world yesterday. Disha Parmar, known for her acting, and Rahul Vaidya, a renowned singer and former Bigg Boss contestant, have been melting hearts with their adorable relationship. The arrival of their baby girl adds a new chapter of happiness to their love story. The joyous news was shared by Rahul himself on his social media account, and it didn't take long for their celebrity friends to shower them with love and blessings.

Nakuul Mehta, Rajiv Adatia, Kishwer Merchant and others congratulate Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

As soon as Rahul Vaidya made the announcement, their celebrity friends couldn't contain their excitement. In a heartwarming display of affection and support, they flooded the comments section with their best wishes. Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 co-star, expressed his joy with a series of red heart emojis, and wrote, "Aeyyy." His wife, Jankee Parekh, chimed in with her congratulations, saying, "How amazing!! Many many congratulations!" Aly Goni, another familiar face from the entertainment industry, shared his happiness with a few red heart emojis, conveying his love and joy for the new parents. Akanksha Puri, who gained fame from Bigg Boss OTT 2, shared a heartfelt message, acknowledging Rahul Vaidya's longstanding wish for a baby girl. She wrote, "Congratulations @rahulvaidyarkv. You always wanted a baby girl. So so happy for you!! waiting to see your princess...lots of love to all of you."

Here are a few comments!

The timing of the baby's arrival on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi added a touch of divine blessing to the occasion. Shefali Bagga, Bigg Boss 13 contestant, captured this sentiment perfectly, saying, "Many many congratulations. Tumhare ganesh ji k sath laxmi b aai hai," signifying the arrival of prosperity and happiness into the couple's life. Supriya Shukla, who essayed the role of Nakuul Mehta aka Ram Kapoor's on-screen mother in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 wrote, "God bless... Loads of love to the new parents.. N the little angel."

Bigg Boss 15's Rajiv Adatia uploaded a photo of the couple from their baby shower and wrote a sweet message for them. His caption accompanying the photo reads, "CONGRATULATIONS!! Its a baby girl!!! So happy for you both!! Ganapathi Bappa has blessed you both!! Soo happy for you! Can’t wait to meet the lil one!! @rahulvaidya23 and Disha."

Here's the post that Rajiv Adatia shared!

Besides them, Nyrraa Banerji, Rashami Desai, Drashti Dhami, Adaa Khan, and Khushwant Wali are among a few others who joined in to congratulate the couple.

