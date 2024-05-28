Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are one of the most loved celebrity couples in the entertainment industry. The couple joyfully welcomed their daughter, Navya, in 2023.

Disha recently treated her followers to a delightful series of photos from her trip to Baku. Keeping up with her active social media presence, the actress frequently offers glimpses into both her professional and personal adventures.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's Enchanting Trip to Baku

The Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures capturing her time spent in Baku with her husband, Rahul Vaidya. She wrote in the caption, “Beautiful Baku.”

The pictures showcase the city's rich historical architecture and delectable food experiences. In the pictures, Disha, dressed in a stunning red ensemble paired with a denim jacket, poses with Rahul for a charming mirror selfie. The couple's joy and affection made fans' hearts flutter.

As soon as Disha Parmar uploaded the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with love and joy. Complimenting her beauty, a fan wrote, "How can you look more beautiful in every post?" Another fan commented, "Beautiful Baku and beautiful you."

About Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's love story

Despite its controversy, Bigg Boss 14 unexpectedly played matchmaker for Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya. Before their appearance on Salman Khan's reality show, Rahul and Disha shared a close friendship and mutual feelings.

However, it was Rahul's heartfelt proposal on the show that established their bond, with Disha accepting his marriage proposal and marking the start of their romantic journey. The couple wed in a lavish ceremony on July 16, 2021, and joyfully announced their pregnancy through social media on May 19, 2023.

About Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar rose to fame with her performance in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, where she starred opposite Nakuul Mehta. Their on-screen chemistry was a massive hit among audiences, with Disha playing the role of Pakhuri and Nakuul portraying Aditya.

Following this success, Disha appeared in several other shows, including Woh Apna Sa. She later reunited with Nakuul Mehta in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, and the duo teamed up once again for the show's third season.

