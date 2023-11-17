Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's PICS with baby girl from her naming ceremony will melt your heart

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are embracing their parenthood phase with immense joy after welcoming their baby girl. The couple recently held an intimate yet special naming ceremony for their little munchkin which was attended by their close friends and family. Disha Parmar and Rahul named their daughter Navya Vaidya and now they have dropped several heart-melting photos from the naming ceremony,

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya treat fans with a glimpse into daughter's naming ceremony:

Just a few minutes ago, Rahul Vaidya took to his social media handle and treated fans as he finally shared pictures from his daughter Navya's naming ceremony. In these snaps, the singer is decked up in navy blue and white kurta pyjama whereas Disha Parmar is decked up in a gorgeous yellow and neon pink-hued peacock Paithani saree. Sharing these snaps with their fans, Rahul captioned, "Navya’s Naming Ceremony.. #NavyaVaidya."

In the above pictures, the Bigg Boss 14 fame is also seen planting a sweet peck on Disha's cheeks and also kissing his daughter's feet. While DishUl has not revealed their daughter's face, the duo still gave a glimpse of her where she is seen dressed in a cute pink dress.

Fans shower love on Navya:

As soon as these photos were shared on Instagram, Rahul and Disha's fans flooded the comment section and showered their love on the little one. One user wrote, "@dishaparmar & @rahulvaidyarkv NAVYA this is awesome & beautiful name love you NAVYA." Another netizen commented, "OMGGGGGG These pics are soooooooooo beautiful and precious heartwarming and heartmelting." Another fan said, "Congratulations!! Rahul & Disha for being proud parent of Baby Angel Navya!! Wishing you both a very happy parenting and enjoy every precious moments. Stay blessed."

Speaking about the baby shower, in one of the videos, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 fame is seen expressing her love and emotions as she speaks about her daughter. In the video, Disha explains how she can't wait for her daughter to grow up and she is excited to create memories with her.

For the unversed, Disha and Rahul have been basking in the glory of parenting bliss ever since they welcomed their daughter on September 20, 2023.

Workwise, Disha Parmar was last seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 opposite Nakuul Mehta. Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya has been a part of numerous videos recently including Mere Bappa Morya, Soneya, Aadha Dil, and more.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14's Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar reveal name of their daughter