Disha Parmar begins shooting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, shares a glimpse of Day 1

Popular actress Disha Parmar is a prominent name in the entertainment world and has a massive fan following owing to her talent and fashion sense. The actress was last seen impressing the audience by showcasing her exceptional acting prowess in the sequel of Ekta Kapoor's hit show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. However, as the show introduced a leap, Disha decided to quit the show and refused to age in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Disha Parmar shares a glimpse from the sets:

Recently, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 was announced and the show is all set to be back with Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the lead roles. They will again be seen essaying the role of Ram and Priya in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 but with a new plot and storyline. The makers and actors have now begun the shooting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3.

A few hours ago, Disha took to her social media handle and shared a glimpse with her fans and followers on her Instagram story. In this snap, Disha is seen wearing a yellow kurta as she takes a mirror selfie while sitting in her vanity. Sharing this snap, Disha wrote, "Day 1(heart emoticon)."

Take a look at her PIC here-

Glimpse of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 promo:

For the unversed, Disha and Nakuul Mehta recently shot the promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, and Nakuul had shared a small glimpse of it on their respective social media handles. Sharing this clip, Nakuul wrote, "Cause they said..𝓐𝓬𝓱𝓱𝓮 𝓛𝓪𝓰𝓽𝓮 𝓗𝓪𝓲𝓷." Fans and friends gaga as soon as this post was up and are now excited to see Nakuul and Disha back together. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the promo to release.

Watch the video here-

Speaking about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, the show starring Niti Taylor and Ranndeep Rai will go off-air on May 24.

About Disha Parmar's professional life:

Disha Parmar rose to fame after starring in the hit show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, in which she was paired opposite Nakuul Mehta. The actress starred in another show titled Woh Apna Sa. Along with this, Disha has been a part of several music videos. In 2021, Disha was roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s popular show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar to collaborate for the third time for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3? Report