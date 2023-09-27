Disha Parmar calls Rakhi Sawant ‘savage’, can’t get over her viral video: WATCH

Disha Parmar is currently on cloud nine as the new mommy in town is making the most of her time with her little bundle of joy. The actress and husband Rahul Vaidya welcomed a baby girl on September 20th marking a new chapter in their lives. This is their first child and the new parents are overwhelmed with happiness. The little one arrived on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, thus providing double the excitement. The mommy and daddy are pretty active on social media and share the first glimpses of the little one with their fans and followers upon her arrival at home.

Do not miss Disha Parmar's recent social media story

Yesterday, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actress uploaded a post that made us go ROFL. We are sure the viewers and netizens share our sentiment. Disha Parmar uploaded a video of actress Rakhi Sawant. The video shows Rakhi walking towards the airport in black attire pausing for a fan to take a picture with her, but before the fan can get his camera out, she starts walking away. The clip has been going viral on the internet for the last few days. Disha uploaded the video and wrote, "Savage haan (Laughter and Fire emojis) Can't get over this." We are sure the new mommy had a hearty laugh watching the video.

Check out Disha Parmar's social media post here:

To understand what we are talking about and have a good laugh, check out the video here. It is uploaded with the caption that Rakhi Sawant is mood fr.

Watch the video of Rakhi Sawant here!

Reaction of netizens

it seems viewers could relate to the video. Many expressed how this is the attitude we all need in our lives to avoid drama and negativity. One sure commented, "This attitude would save me from a lot of unwanted people." Another commented, "POV: U care about ur mental peace over anything." Others wrote, "She's in her " mard log hath mat lgana" era." Well, netizens surely had a field day.

On the other hand, Disha Parmar is currently enjoying the bliss of motherhood. The actress is currently on a break from work and was last seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, alongside Nakuul Mehta.

