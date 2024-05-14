Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar keep treating fans to sweet and cute glimpses of their daughter, Navya. Ever since the duo revealed their little munchkin’s face, every reaction has been no less than a surprise for the couple's admirers. Recently, Disha shared a photo on her social media, giving a glimpse of the mirrored reactions between Navya and Rahul. The picture eventually proves the saying, ‘Like father like daughter.’

Well, it has been more than six months since Rahul and Disha embraced parenthood. The two make sure to spend quality time with their little baby.

Navya’s similar expression as Rahul Vaidya

Taking to her Instagram, Disha Parmar shared a heartwarming moment featuring her husband Rahul Vaidya and daughter Navya. The snapshot has the duo having the same goofy expression and the reaction is so priceless. In fact, the frame is adorable and sweet in itself. Dropping the glimpse, the actress wrote, “Same to same.”

Have a look at the post here:

About Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya

Disha and Rahul form a beautiful couple and are among the most loved television personalities in the industry. The duo turned parents to their daughter on September 20, 2023. They named her Navya and are often seen making delightful memories with the little girl. The couple had two names in their minds, Navya and Meera. Lastly, they decided on the latter, reflecting their deep affection for her.

The actress has often opened up about entering the motherhood phase and shared that she is enjoying it with utmost joy. From her sleepless nights to postpartum challenges, she has been vocal about all.

Talking about the couple's love story, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 turned out to be a matchmaker for Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar. The former proposed to her on Bigg Boss 14, and the actress accepted his marriage proposal, thereby beginning their beautiful relationship. The two got married in July 2021 and later announced their pregnancy in May 2023.

