Disha Parmar, who is known for playing the role of Pankhuri in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. The actress remains active on social media to stay in touch with her fans.

Ever since the arrival of their daughter Navya with husband Rahul Vaidya, Disha’s social media has been filled with adorable moments. The actress has recently shared a series of endearing selfies, including one featuring her adorable daughter.

Disha Parmar shares lovely selfies with her daughter

Disha Parmar took to her Instagram handle to share a series of playful selfies, including an adorable surprise at the end – a blurry yet utterly cute selfie of her daughter Navya. Despite the selfie game not being at its peak, the last picture, showcasing Navya's cuteness, stole the spotlight. Disha's caption, "When the Selfie game wasn’t Strong!" added a touch of humor to the post.

In the picture, Disha sported a chic look in an animal-printed pleated midi dress, complemented by balloon sleeves and a flattering v-neck design. She chose to keep her hair down, styled sleek and straight.

Fan reactions

As soon as Disha Parmar uploaded the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with love for her daughter. A fan wrote, “Awwliee!! That cute li’l surprise at the end stole my heart.” Another user commented, “Dishu Your Selfie Game Always Strong and Stunning Like You!”

About Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s love story

Rahul Vaidya's heartfelt proposal to Disha Parmar on national television during his time on Bigg Boss 14 captured the hearts of many. The iconic moment featured Rahul wearing a white T-shirt with "Disha HBD" on the front and "Marry Me?!" on the back. As he went down on his knee, millions were swept away by the romantic gesture.

Their marriage on July 16, 2021has since become a symbol of lasting love and romance for fans. Adding another magical chapter to their love story, Disha's surprise Valentine's Day entrance into the Bigg Boss house, holding a sign that read "Yes, I will marry you," added another sweet moment to their love story.

More about Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar gained popularity with her role in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara alongside Nakuul Mehta. She went on to feature in several shows such as Woh Apna Sa, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, and more. Disha later reunited with her Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara co-star Nakuul Mehta in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The duo once again collaborated for the third season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

