Disha Parmar embraces her pregnancy glow, wows in red swimsuit with baby bump on display

Ever since Disha Parmar announced her pregnancy, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actress has been treating her fans with major maternity goals. In fact, her announcement of pregnancy in a black bodycon dress also garnered considerable attention. Fans of the actress are delighted to be getting regular updates from the mother-to-be. Now, Disha Parmar is back on social media with her latest post that caught the attention of the netizens.

Disha Parmar in a red swimsuit

Taking to her official Instagram handle today, Disha Parmar dropped a photo where the actress is seen posing by the pool in a red swimsuit. It is a cute monokini with ruffles around the plunging neckline that fits her perfectly and flaunts the baby bump. Her pregnancy glow is unmissable in the photo as she smiles for the camera with her hand in her hair. The wet hair shows that she has just taken a dip in the pool and was chilling with her feet dipped in the pool. Captioning her photo, she wrote, "One splash at a time!"

Take a look at Disha Parmar's photo here:

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's recent trip to Goa

The photo on social media is from her recent trip to Goa. Disha and Rahul celebrated their second wedding anniversary on July 17. To mark this occasion and also their babymoon, they jetted off to Goa. The duo took to social media to share love-filled wishes for each other. Rahul also gave a lavish gift to Disha. He gifted a Rolex watch worth INR 12 lakh and Disha shared that it was her first Rolex.

For the unversed, in May this year, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya announced their pregnancy. The couple took to social media to upload a photo and video twinning in all-black outfits. Since then, they have been making the most of this new phase.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Did Sheezan Khan FEAR being judged by other inmates for his PAST?