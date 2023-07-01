Disha Parmar gives maternity fashion goals in this anarkali suit

Disha Parmar, the talented and versatile actress, has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry with her remarkable performances and captivating screen presence. Known for her ability to portray diverse characters with depth and conviction, Disha has won the hearts of audiences across the country. With her natural talent, grace, and undeniable charm, she has become a prominent figure in the world of television and continues to captivate viewers with her mesmerizing portrayals. From her striking performances to her captivating style, Disha Parmar shines as a true star and an inspiration for aspiring actors and fans alike. The actress is expecting her first child with her husband Rahul Vaidya.

Disha Parmar's maternity style

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 actress recently caught the attention of fans and media alike as she gracefully flaunted her baby bump. The actress, who is expecting her first child with singer and husband Rahul Vaidya, exuded charm and maternal glow at an event held yesterday. Proudly showcasing her baby bump in a gorgeous green anarkali ensemble, the expectant mother looked beautiful in her traditional attire, which perfectly complemented her radiant aura. The flowing silhouette gracefully embraced her growing bump, creating a vision of sheer elegance and grace. The vibrant color further added a touch of vibrancy and joy to her overall look.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's journey towards parenthood has been a source of delight and excitement for their fans, who have been showering the couple with love and blessings. With each public appearance, Disha's fans get a treat of the actress embracing this beautiful phase of her life. As Disha Parmar embraces motherhood with grace and style, her recent appearance in the green anarkali serves as a beautiful testament to the joy and elegance that accompanies this transformative journey. The actress, with her endearing smile and maternity glow, effortlessly captures the essence of motherhood, leaving fans and admirers eagerly awaiting the arrival of their bundle of joy.

ALSO READ: Palak Tiwari asks mom Shweta Tiwari for OTP for shopping; Know multiple income sources of Bijlee actress