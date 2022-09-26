Disha Parmar hails her ‘GUTS’ as she sings with Sonu Nigam at Rahul Vaidya’s birthday bash; Watch

Rahul Vaidya, a prominent singer and reality show star, rang on his birthday on 23rd September. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 star had a grand celebration of the day with his friends and family. On his special day, Rahul was joined by the Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam and many others. In the recent video from the party, Rahul’s wife Disha Parmar is seen singing along with Sonu Nigam and Rahul Vaidya.

In the video shared by Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress, she is seen celebrating the birthday of Rahul Vaidya. The actress looked gorgeous in orange printed bodycon dress with a denim crop jacket. Rahul Vaidya also looks dapper in black outfit. Singer Sonu Nigam was also seen at party. Rahul Vaidya requested Disha Parmar to sing a song for him. She says that she will sing duet with Sonu Nigam. She is seen singing his popular song, ‘Mai agar kahu’ along with Sonu Nigam and Rahul Vaidya. She shared in the captions, “SHEER GUTS NA! What else can you call it!? To sing with these 2 Men who literally are the best there ever can be! My Husband had no option but to say ‘Nice’ @rahulvaidyarkv because you put me in the spotWhereas i forced @sonunigamofficial ji to give me 5 out of 10! But what an amazing night it was!.”