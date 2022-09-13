Disha Parmar is excited to share screen with her ‘boo’ Rahul Vaidya; Drops BTS photo from shoot
Disha Parmar shares a BTS picture with husband Rahul Vaidya.
Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are among the most popular couples in the entertainment industry. The duo is often seen dishing out major couple goals on social media and are fans' favourite couple. Both have been prominent names in the showbiz world and enjoy a massive fan following. Disha and Rahul's love story had a dreamy start when the singer unexpectedly proposed to his ladylove publicly on national Television. For the uninformed, Rahul Vaidya had participated in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14. Disha Parmar recent dropped hint about doing a project with her husband Rahul Vaidya.
In the photo shared by Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress, she is seen posing with Rahul Vaidya. She has sported a blue frilled outfit and Rahul looks dapper in a white shirt and blue denims. She wrote in the story, “Shooting with my Boooo!” with heart and kiss emojis.
See the photo here-
In the video shared earlier by Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant, he is seen twinning with his wife Disha Parmar. The stunning chemistry is quite visible in their dance sequence on Rahul’s new one-minute song. Disha is looking gorgeous in a white saree with golden borders. She paired it with the golden large earrings. Rahul Vaidya has worn a white ethnic style shirt with mirror work on it. The duo looks mushy as they co-ordinated dance steps for the song. Rahul Vaidya has dropped a heart in the captions.
On the professional front, Disha started her acting career with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, in which she was paired with Nakuul Mehta. Then she starred in Woh Apna Sa and now she is seen in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, playing the role of Priya opposite Nakuul Mehta.
Speaking about Rahul Vaidya, the singer was last in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and the entertainment-based show, The Khatra Khatra Show, hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.
Also read- Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar groove together on ‘Ambara de Taare’; Watch their VIDEO