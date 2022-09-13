Disha Parmar is excited to share screen with her ‘boo’ Rahul Vaidya; Drops BTS photo from shoot

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are among the most popular couples in the entertainment industry. The duo is often seen dishing out major couple goals on social media and are fans' favourite couple. Both have been prominent names in the showbiz world and enjoy a massive fan following. Disha and Rahul's love story had a dreamy start when the singer unexpectedly proposed to his ladylove publicly on national Television. For the uninformed, Rahul Vaidya had participated in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14. Disha Parmar recent dropped hint about doing a project with her husband Rahul Vaidya. In the photo shared by Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress, she is seen posing with Rahul Vaidya. She has sported a blue frilled outfit and Rahul looks dapper in a white shirt and blue denims. She wrote in the story, “Shooting with my Boooo!” with heart and kiss emojis.

See the photo here-