Disha Parmar is having sleepless nights; Her social media post is relatable to every mom-to-be

It's not unusual for moms-to-be to struggle with new routines as their body undergoes a transformation during pregnancy. From increased appetite to putting up their feet all day to struggling to get sleep at night, there are many signs the body gives as the little one snuggles and continues to grow inside. Disha Parmar, the mom-to-be announced her pregnancy in May this year, and since then, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actress has been sharing her journey with fans. From sharing her workout routine to self-care, fans get a sneak peek into the mum-to-be's journey through her social media posts.

How Disha Parmar spends her sleepless nights

Taking to social media yesterday, Disha Parmar shared a video of a woman cleaning her sofa, rug, and floor. The video titled 'Clean with Me' is relatable for every woman and watching the video everyone would wish their household were such sparkly clean. However, it is DIsha's caption that caught our attention. The mom-to-be wrote, "Is it normal to see such cleaning videos at 3 in the morning?" the time of the sharing and the captions tells us that she is struggling to sleep at night and scrolling through Instagram reels. Well, as many moms would concur, they do face issues with disturbed sleep cycles during their pregnancy, and we are sure they resort to mobile phones to entertain themselves.

Take a look at Disha's post here:

About Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

For the unversed, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya announced their pregnancy in May this year with a cute social media post. The two dressed up in black, and Disha flaunting her baby bump did an adorable photoshoot. The couple tied the knot in 2021 and after two years of enjoying marital bliss, they are set to welcome their little one. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant proposed to Disha on national television and their love story is one of the favorites among the fans.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Disha is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 opposite Nakuul Mehta. The show which was always supposed to be a finite one is wrapping up in a day or two with the last episode already been shot.

