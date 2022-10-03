Disha Parmar looks dreamy in a stylish white saree, fans call her 'Stunning D'- PICS

Disha Parmar is among the well-known actresses in the entertainment industry and has been part of many popular shows. The diva won many hearts with her impeccable acting skills and her cute looks. She has always maintained an active presence on social media and often drops pictures and videos regarding her personal and professional life. She enjoys a massive fan following and she is often in limelight for her fashionable looks. The actress recently took to social media as she flaunted her shimmery white saree.

In the recent post shared by Disha Parmar, she has sported a gorgeous white saree with shimmery work on it. She paired it with a corset blouse, which has a beautiful embroidery in the neck area. She paired the look with a green stone work stylish earrings. The make-up is very subtle yet flawless and her hair is partially tied up. Disha wrote in the captions, “Happy lill’ Thang.”