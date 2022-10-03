Disha Parmar looks dreamy in a stylish white saree, fans call her 'Stunning D'- PICS
Disha Parmar looks stylish in a white saree.
Disha Parmar is among the well-known actresses in the entertainment industry and has been part of many popular shows. The diva won many hearts with her impeccable acting skills and her cute looks. She has always maintained an active presence on social media and often drops pictures and videos regarding her personal and professional life. She enjoys a massive fan following and she is often in limelight for her fashionable looks. The actress recently took to social media as she flaunted her shimmery white saree.
In the recent post shared by Disha Parmar, she has sported a gorgeous white saree with shimmery work on it. She paired it with a corset blouse, which has a beautiful embroidery in the neck area. She paired the look with a green stone work stylish earrings. The make-up is very subtle yet flawless and her hair is partially tied up. Disha wrote in the captions, “Happy lill’ Thang.”
See the post here-
Numerous fans of the actress took to her comment section, one wrote “Elegance and grace personified alluring diva looking stunning and ravishingly beautiful gorgeous”. Another said, “Wow gorgeous”, “Pretty DP in classy attire”, “you’re chaand only”.
Disha Parmar recently sthe birthday of Rahul Vaidya. The actress looked gorgeous in orange printed bodycon dress with a denim crop jacket. Rahul Vaidya also looks dapper in black outfit. Singer Sonu Nigam was also seen at party. Rahul Vaidya requested Disha Parmar to sing a song for him. She says that she will sing duet with Sonu Nigam. She is seen singing his popular song, ‘Mai agar kahu’ along with Sonu Nigam and Rahul Vaidya. She shared in the captions, “SHEER GUTS NA! What else can you call it!? To sing with these 2 Men who literally are the best there ever can be! My Husband had no option but to say ‘Nice’ @rahulvaidyarkv because you put me in the spot Whereas i forced @sonunigamofficial ji to give me 5 out of 10! But what an amazing night it was!.”
Also read- Disha Parmar hails her ‘GUTS’ as she sings with Sonu Nigam at Rahul Vaidya’s birthday bash; Watch