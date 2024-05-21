Everything is magical and picture-worthy when you are vacationing in an exotic country like Greece! Currently, Indian Television's beloved actress Disha Parmar and her husband Rahul Vaidya are spending some quality time as they are holidaying in Greece.

From visiting tourist points in Athens to enjoying their time at Mykonos beaches, Disha and Rahul's vacation pictures will leave you enchanted.

Disha Parmar's PICS from Greece vacation:

A few hours back, Disha Parmar dropped a few breathtaking snaps from her holiday on her Instagram profile. These beautiful snaps will surely leave you stunned, as everything about this picture is just perfect. Be it Disha's gorgeous outfit or the backdrop, the actress made us go wow as soon as she shared these photos on her social media handle.

Here, Disha wears a black floral backless halter neck top and black bottoms. Her black top has yellow floral motifs and looks perfect for a beachside vacation. She sported yellow earrings and adorned her ponytail with a white polka dot printed beautiful bow. In the last snap, we see the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress admiring the beautiful sunset.

Sharing these photos, Disha wrote, "Catching a sunset is the most beautiful thing.. isn’t it?"

Here's Disha Parmar's post:

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's fans can expect from snaps from the couple's Europe tour. The duo are active social media users and are offering followers a digital tour of the places they are visiting.

Speaking about their personal life, Disha and Rahul are proud parents of their 8-month-old daughter, Navya. Disha and Rahul embraced parenthood for the first time on September 20, 2023. Since then, the couple kept posting adorable glimpses of their little munchkin.

Currently, Disha Parmar is away from Television screens as she is busy with motherhood duties. However, she keeps her fans updated regarding her whereabouts. Disha enjoys an ardent fan following who shower immense love on her.

Workwise, Disha has been a part of numerous shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Woh Apna Sa, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and 3 and more. Fans are eagerly waiting for the actress to return to the screens.

