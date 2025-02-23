Disha Parmar meets Ed Westwick, channels Gossip Girl vibes with caption ‘Hey Chuck Bass’

The internet was buzzing with the recent spotting of Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick at Mumbai airport. The British actor interacted with the paps and expressed his excitement for the India vs Pakistan cricket match. Amid this buzz, television actress Disha Parmar took to social media to surprise her fans with a selfie with the actor.

On February 22, actress Disha Parmar took to Instagram to share an exciting moment with her fans. She posted a picture with British actor Ed Westwick, best known for his role as Chuck Bass in the hit series Gossip Girl. In the caption, Disha kept it short and iconic, writing, "Hey Chuck Bass." Fans of both actors were beyond excited over the unexpected crossover.

Ed Westwick, who became a global sensation for playing the charming yet cunning Chuck Bass, is admired worldwide. He and his wife, actress Amy Jackson, are expecting their first child together. The couple, who went public with their relationship in 2022, tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Italy on August 24 last year.

While Disha hasn’t revealed the story behind the meeting, fans are thrilled to see the two together. It seems the actress was among the attendees at a party which the British actor was also attending. In the following posts, Parmar shared glimpses from the party.

Disha Parmar, a popular Indian television actress, is known for her roles in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai: Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The actress has been away from television screens after embracing motherhood. On the personal front, Disha tied the knot to boyfriend Rahul Vaidya on July 16, 2021, and welcomed their first child in September 2023, during the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

