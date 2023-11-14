Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya and Pankhuri Awasthy-Gautam Rode share glimpses of first Diwali as new parents

It was a celebration filled with the joy of new beginnings as two famous celebrity couples marked their first Diwali as new parents. Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya and Pankhuri Awasthy-Gautam Rode took to social media, sharing precious glimpses of their festivities with their adorable bundles of joy. Fans of the actors were delighted to be treated with the glimpses and share their love for the couple.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's Diwali celebration

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, who recently embraced parenthood, shared their adorable moments on social media. The couple posted a photo cradling their little one, radiating sheer happiness. In another photo, Rahul was captured in a fun pose, appearing to take a bite of the diya held by Disha. Their post extended heartfelt Diwali wishes to their fans with the caption, "Happy Diwali everyone."

Check out Disha and Rahul's celebration here:

Adding to the sweetness, the couple shared more candid captures on their Instagram stories, referring to their daughter as "Humari Laxmi." Disha also shared a heartwarming family picture, including Rahul Vaidya's parents and their precious baby girl. Dressed in an elegant green and white kurta set, Rahul beamed with joy, while Disha looked gorgeous in a stunning yellow kurta ensemble.

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode's festive moments with Twins

Joining the Diwali celebration with equal excitement, Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode, also enjoying their first Diwali as parents, shared enchanting glimpses of their festivities with their twins, Radhya and Raditya. The couple captured the essence of the festival in a heartwarming photo where they posed with their twins, all adorned in radiant yellow and white ethnic attires. Pankhuri looked radiant in a yellow suit, while Gautam exuded elegance in a white kurta set complemented by a yellow Jawahar coat.

The post was shared yesterday to wish their fans. It seems they also hosted a Diwali party for their friends. Actress Gauahar Khan who shares a good bond with Pankhuri commented on the picture, "Great hosts. love every Diwali at ur beautiful home with all the love. god bless my two cuties radhya n raditya , Gauahar aunty loves them . For ever ."

In response, Pankhuri wrote, "lots of love from the babies as well and to their little friend Zehaan!" For the unversed, Gauahar Khan also became momma to baby boy, Zehaan this year.

