Celebrity couples often amuse us with their glamorous lives and fascinating journeys. From red-carpet appearances to sharing glimpses of their personal lives on social media, fans eagerly follow every step of their favorite stars. Among the many aspects of their lives that captivate us, the arrival of their little bundles of joy holds a special place.

Many television couples, including Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar, Pankhuri Awasthy, and Gautam Rode, welcomed their first babies last year. Let's take a closer look at the adorable names they've chosen for their children.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's daughter Navya

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya, the much-adored couple, recently embraced parenthood with the arrival of their daughter on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Named Navya, which means someone worthy of being praised, their daughter's name exudes grace and significance. The couple, who had only two names in mind, Navya and Meera, ultimately decided on Navya, reflecting their deep affection for their little one.

In an interaction with paps, Rahul shared, "Coincidentally we were not aware of the names of boys, we knew we were going to be blessed with Laxmi." They revealed the face of the little one, and the Bade Achhe Lage Hain 3 actress often treats netizens to special moments between father, daughter, and her.

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode's twin babies

In July 2023, Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode, another beloved duo, were blessed with twin kids, a baby girl and a baby boy. Choosing names that resonate with tradition and spirituality, they named their children Radhya and Raditya. Radhya, meaning the one who is worthy of worship, carries profound meaning, while Raditya, derived from Ravi and Aditya, symbolizes the sun, evoking warmth and radiance.

In a conversation with Rubina Dilaik, Pankhuri revealed that they decided on the names a few days prior to their babies' Namkaran ceremony. While her husband came up with Radhya, she came up with Raditya.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth's baby boy, Vaayu

Couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth became parents of a baby boy on July 20, 2023. A month later, taking to Instagram, Ishita dropped a sneak peek into the naamkaran ceremony of his son. It was a traditional Gujarati naamkaran ceremony.

Named Vaayu, their son's name holds significance in Hindu scriptures, representing one of the five 'tatvas' or elements. Praised as the deity of breath and the lord of wind, Vaayu embodies power, vitality, and life force, making it a fitting name for their precious little one. Another celebrity kid who shares the same name as Ishita’s son is Sonam Kapoor’s son. The Bollywood actress once revealed the meaning and significance of Vaayu.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's twin babies

Rubina Dilaik, along with her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla, welcomed twin baby girls on November 27, 2023. However, it was a month later that the couple chose to share the delightful news with the world, gracing us with adorable photos on Rubina's Instagram.

Choosing names steeped in tradition and meaning, they named their daughters Jeeva and Edha. Jeeva, translating to lifeline, and Edha, signifying prosperity, reflect their hopes and blessings for their daughters' future. Rubina revealed that both names are inspired by Hindu goddesses.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar's Ruhaan

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar, whose love story has captured hearts, revealed the name of their son in their vlog. Ruhaan, meaning kind-hearted and spiritual, embodies qualities of compassion and inner strength. In the video, Shoaib said they had decided on the name just a month after Dipika conceived.

Dipika delivered baby Ruhaan on June 21 when her due date was somewhere in the middle of July. After the delivery, Ruhaan was in the NICU for almost a week.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's boy, Zehaan

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar welcomed their first child into the world on May 10, 2023. After a month of cherishing precious moments with their little one, they revealed his name to the world - Zehaan. Sharing his adorable face with the world, Gauahar and Zaid expressed their gratitude for the love and blessings showered upon their bundle of joy. In the Arabic language, the name Zehaan holds a captivating meaning, resonating deeply with prosperity, abundance, and progress.

Uploading his picture, Gauahar and Zaid made separate posts, writing, “Our ZEHAAN. Revealing our little ones name , ma sha Allah on his 1 month date since birth . Thank you all for ur love, seeking your continued blessings for him and requesting for privacy for our lil jaan . He sends his love. #allahhummabariklahu #mashaallah #family.” In March this year, they revealed the baby's face to the world.

