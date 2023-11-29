Disha Parmar shares experience of her daughter Navya's first flight; Rahul Vaidya reacts

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are living up their new phase of life including their little one. The couple often share glimpses of the new chapter of their lives as they became proud parents of a baby girl a few months ago. The duo recently revealed naming their baby Navya Vaidya.

While they enjoy many firsts with their little munchkin, Disha recently shared the experience of taking her first flight with Navya.

Disha Parmar expresses joy as Navya experiences her first flight

It is a belief that babies get cracky in the flights. However, Disha mentioned that Navya was a star during her first flight recently. The Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2 actress Disha Parmar took to Instagram to share a picture with Rahul and Navya as she praised Navya during her first flight. She wrote: This little one took her first flight and she was such a star (she dropped a star emoji).

Disha's husband Rahul Vaidya had an epic response to the Instagram story as he took the credit for the same and wrote, "Akhir bacchi kiski hai'.

Have a look at Disha Parmar's Instagram story and Rahul Vaidya's response to the same

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's pregnancy announcement

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar announced their pregnancy on May 18 2023 in a simple yet adorable manner. The couple announced the pregnancy in the second trimester. Both of them rocked a black outfit while they posed with a black slate with 'Mummy & Daddy' written on it.

Following the announcement, the couple often shared their pregnancy journey with the fans. They also hosted a beautiful Baby shower ceremony.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were blessed with a baby girl

Amidst Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the couple welcomed their baby girl on 20th September 2023. The duo was elated and was bombarded with wishes from celebrities over the internet.

Rahul and Disha shared a few glimpses of their new life with a baby girl. From having sleepless nights to singing lullaby to the baby, Rahul and Disha shared these moments on social media.

They recently hosted a naming ceremony for their baby and revealed Navya Vaidya to be their baby's name.

