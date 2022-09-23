Disha Parmar shares special birthday post for her ‘life’ Rahul Vaidya; Latter showers love on her

Rahul Vaidya, an excellent singer and reality show star, rings on his birthday today, September 23. The singer is married to his long-time girlfriend Disha Parmar. The couple had a fairytale romance and Rahul proposed to his ladylove on national television, when he was a contestant in Bigg Boss 14. Disha Parmar came inside the BB especially for accepting his proposal and the couple tied the knot in July 2021. They are one of the most adorable couples in the telly world. Disha shared a special post for her hubby on his birthday.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress has shared a post on social media with a picture of both of them. They are seen seated on the floor with Rahul’s arm on her shoulder. The actress has sported a stylish pastel green top with black trousers and Rahul looks dapper in a black shirt and trousers. There is a beautiful decoration at the back with balloons and 35 number glowing sign. Disha wrote in captions, “Thankyou for coming into this World. For Me.Happy Birthday Life!”