Disha Parmar’s Diet Decoded: Here’s what the Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 actress eats in a day

Popular actress Disha Parmar is one of the most loved celebrities in the entertainment and showbiz world. The actress has established herself as one of the most bankable actresses in the telly world. Besides acting, she has featured in a few music videos of her husband, Rahul Vaidya. Be it her simple style, acting skills, or cute looks, the actress enjoys an immense fan following. She is super active on social media and is known to share details of her personal and professional life on the platform. Disha recently announced pregnancy and fans are over the moon.

Disha Parmar's Diet Decoded

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 actress has always stated that she is not too much into workouts or fitness. However, she jogs every day. So, fans might wonder how she maintains her beautiful figure. The secret is her diet. She follows a simple, healthy diet. Let's take a look at what the actress eats in a day to maintain her glowing skin and healthy body.

How Disha starts her day

The actress starts her day with a glass of milk that provides her with all the essential nutrients. She is not much of a foodie, so it's easy for Disha to control her hunger pangs. She also consumes green tea without sugar almost 2-3 times a day.

Disha's lunch

For lunch, Disha eats simple home-cooked food which generally comprises dal, chapatti, and vegetables. It should be mentioned here that Disha's favorite dish is Rajma Chawal.

Dinner for Disha

Disha is non-vegetarian and for dinner, she eats light. Her meal is limited to salad and boiled chicken. When she is not having this, then Disha will only have a bowl of dal.

Disha's favorite street food

Disha loves to treat her taste buds with street food, and when in Delhi, she gorges on gol gappe. And in Mumbai, she loves bhel puri. Disha also loves dessert and her favorites are tiramisu, and ice cream. Since she is not a foodie, Disha sticks to the usual instead of experimenting with food. However, one food that she hated is sushi.

