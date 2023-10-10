Disha Parmar’s latest social media post proves Shah Rukh Khan continues to cast his spell with Veer Zara

Disha Parmar is the newest mommy in town and the new mommy is having a gala time with the little bundle of joy. A few days back, daddy Rahul Vaidya shared that the little one is keeping them on their toes and Disha is having sleepless nights. Between fulfilling parental duties, the couple take to social media to share glimpses of their new journey with their fans and followers. Yesterday, Disha took to social media to share a clip of Shah Rukh Khan’s film Veer Zara.

Disha Parmar’s admiration for Shah Rukh Khan

It is no secret that Shah Rukh Khan has no haters. Every person, despite their age and gender, is a fan of King Khan. His charm worked like magic and captivated millions and millions of females all over the world. It seems Disha Parmar too is an admirer of the Bollywood actor. Yesterday, she took to social media to share a clip of Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer Veer Zara. Uploading the clip, she wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan and these movies have ruined us.” She also added two hearts in the eyes emoji. Well, we could totally relate to her. Shah Rukh Khan’s movies have made girls of all generations hopeless lovers.

Here’s the post that Disha Parmar shared:

The clip is shared by a fan page which compiles some of the moments between Shah Rukh Khan’s Veer Pratap Singh and Preity Zinta’s Zara Hayaat Khan. The video is uploaded with the famous dialogue from the movie, “Aisa toh nahi tha ki isse zyada khoobsurat ladki maine dekhi nahi thi, par pata nahi kyun uske chehre se meri nazar hatt ti nahi thi. Uski aankhein jhuki hui thi aur uski saansein tez, bohot dari hui thi woh.”

Watch the clip of Veer Zara here:

Veer Zara is a 2004 film, directed by Yash Chopra that continues to be a favourite among cinema lovers. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles, with actors like Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, and Boman Irani in supporting roles. This tear-jerking, romantic film is a classic which became the highest-grossing Indian film of the year in both India and International territories upon its release.

