Disha Parmar’s post on baby girl completing one month shows happy mom with little one: PIC

Disha Parmar, the beautiful new mommy often treats fans with glimpses of how the little one is keeping her on her toes. The actress and her singer husband Rahul Vaidya are making the most of this phase. Their baby girl completed one month, and to mark this occasion, the actress shared an adorable picture with her fans on social media.

Disha Parmar’s baby girl completes one month

Yesterday, Disha Parmar took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a picture with her baby girl. The picture shows her without makeup, in pajamas and a tee shirt, holding her baby in her lap. We cannot miss the new mother’s radiant glow in the snap. Uploading the picture, she captioned the post, “Happy 1 Month to US!”

Check out Disha Parmar’s photo here

Nakuul Mehta, Anjuum Fakih and others react to Disha Parmar's post

It goes without saying fans of the actress showered love on the cute picture. Not just her fans, but her colleagues also dropped lovely comments on the post. Her Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 co-star Nakuul Mehta dropped a few red heart emojis. Anjum Fakih wrote, “Mashallah mashallah.” Hubby Rahul Vaidya also dropped red hearts for wifey and his baby.

Some fans wished her a happy month, while others asked for an update on her health. One user commented, “Humari choti si Gudiya ko bahot bahot saari duaaein. humari choti Disha ko bahot achhi health mile aur dhero khushiyaan mile” Another wrote, “Happy 1 month to this beautiful mama and her baby.” Others waldo wrote, “How cute are the momma and her baby!”

Check out some of the comments here

About Disha Parmar’s career

Parmar has a successful career in the television industry. After cementing her place in the industry as a talented actress, she is currently enjoying the bliss of motherhood. She was last seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, during which she was pregnant. After this, the actress took a break and enjoyed her last trimester, and then welcomed the little angel last month during Ganesh Chaturthi. She and her hubby Rahul Vaidya are making the most of this new phase of their lives.

