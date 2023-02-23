Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben conducts Shiv pooja with husband and kids

Disha Vakani is known for her brilliant performance in one of the longest-running shows Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on Sab TV. Her character Daya became popular in every Indian household with her unique style of talking, her obsession with her Gujarati culture, and comic scenes with her husband Jethalal. The actress has been on break for 5 years after giving birth to a baby girl in 2017. In 2022, she was blessed with a baby boy.

Recently, a video had been posted on a fan club page of Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani. The actress is seen in the middle of a puja along with her husband and two kids.

"Disha vakani recent video Hope she come back," the video caption read. Disha is seen performing Shiv puja with her family. The video went viral as the fans hoped for Disha's comeback on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah along with Dilip Joshi.

Dilip Joshi on Disha's return

Dilip Joshi, who essays Jethalal Champaklal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, also reveals that he misses Daya's character. He also mentioned that the makers would decide if they want to replace Daya's character and cast a new actor or not.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running Indian television dramas. It premiered in 2008 and is still going strong. The show was based on a weekly column "Duniya Ne Undha Chasma" written by Tarak Mehta and produced by Asit Kumar Modi. It stars actors like Dilip Joshi, Munmum Datta, Amit Bhatt, Shyam Pathak, and many others.