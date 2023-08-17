Disha Vakani's Birthday: Working with Aishwarya Rai to now mother of two; Dayaben's unknown journey

Popular actress Disha Vakani celebrates her 45th birthday today, August 17, 2023. Disha has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time and gained a massive fan following. The talented actress known for portraying the beloved character Dayaben on the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences. With her impeccable comic timing and expressive acting, her character of Dayaben became the most iconic one in Indian television history.

Disha was a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since its inception and she soon became a household name. Her role as Dayaben wasn't just limited to humor; she portrayed a caring daughter-in-law, a loving wife, and a doting mother, making her character relatable and endearing. However, not many know that Disha's journey in the entertainment world didn't begin with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. On her 45th birthday, let us take you through Disha Vakani's journey from working with Aishwarya Rai to becoming a mother of two.

Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's unknown journey:

Disha Vakani's early life:

Born on August 17, 1978, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Disha Vakani comes from a family rooted in theatre. Her father, Bhim Vakani, is a renowned theatre artist, and she decided to follow in his footsteps. Disha pursued her education in Dramatic Arts, inspired by her father's legacy. Interestingly, not many are aware that Bhim Vakani also made a cameo appearance in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In the show, he portrayed the character of Champaklal Jayantilal Gada's friend.

Disha Vakani's theatre work:

Disha Vakani's journey into theatre began early in her life and was guided by her father Bhim Vakani. Her path in acting started as a young theatre artist alongside her father. She worked in numerous plays, collaborating with various actors along the way. Interestingly, Disha had already worked with her Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Tanmay Vekaria aka Bagha before doing the sitcom.

Long ago, Disha also did theatre with her real brother Mayur Vakani.

Working with Aishwarya Rai:

After theatre, Disha stepped foot in the Bollywood industry. Much before entering the world of television, Disha had already made her acting debut with a film called Kamsin: The Untouched in 1997. She went on to do a couple of films like Phool Aur Aag, Devdas, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, and more. Similarly, the actress also shared screen space with Aishwarya Rai in Ashutosh Gowariker's film, Jodhaa Akbar (2008). Disha played the role of Jodhaa's aide, Madhavi, who went with her to the kingdom of the Mughals after Jodhaa exchanged wedding vows with Emperor Akbar, played by Hrithik Roshan.

Rising to fame because of TMKOC:

It was 2008 when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah began and Disha stepped in to play the role of Dayaben Gada opposite Jethalal Champaklal Gada (Dilip Joshi). Disha's character Dayaben was known for her trademark "Hey Maa Mataji" catchphrase. Apart from this, her love for talking to her mother on the phone for hours, caring for her young brother Sundarlal and her camaraderie with her on-screen husband Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) played a significant role in the show's enduring popularity.

Mother of two kids:

Disha Vakani got married to Mayur Padia, a chartered accountant in Mumbai, on November 24, 2015. In 2017, she announced that she was expecting a baby. Taking maternity leave in September 2017, she hasn't returned to work since. On November 27, 2017, Disha and her husband welcomed a baby girl into their family. Despite her absence, fans have been eagerly hoping for her return to the show, and there have been multiple reports suggesting that she might consider coming back to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Adding to her journey, Disha became a mother for the second time when she gave birth to a baby boy in May 2022. Yet, even after this, there have been numerous instances of speculation regarding her potential return to the show. While fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah deeply miss seeing Disha on the screen, whether she will rejoin the show remains uncertain. Only time will reveal whether she will make a comeback or not.

