Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar to participate in Nach Baliye Season 10? Here’s what we know

Nach Baliye, the celebrity couple dance reality show is all set to return to the small screen after a hiatus of two years. According to reports, the show is in the pre-production stage and this season will see 10 contestants. Last year, a source confirmed that the show will be judged by Karisma Kapoor, Terence Lewis, and Vaibhavi Merchant. A recent report also revealed that Remo D'Souza might be seen on the judges' panel.

Contestants for Nach Baliye 10

There has been a lot of speculation about the contestants to be seen on the 10th season of Nach Baliye. A few days back a source revealed Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will be seen on the show. Recently, another report revealed Divya Agarwal and her fiancé Apurva Padgaonkar will be participating in the show. Talks are on between the makers of the show and the couple. Although there has been no official confirmation yet. Fans would love to see the newly engaged couple on the show.

About the last season of Nach Baliye

Nach Baliye is a reality show which brings in popular celebrities to compete against one another in a series of dance-related challenges to impress the judges and audience to win the title. The show last aired its 9th season from July 19 to November 3, 2019, on Star Plus. It was judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan and hosted by Manish Paul and Waluscha De Sousa. The season was won by Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary.

Divya Agarwal’s work front

Divya has participated in several reality shows and is the runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10 and winner of Ace of Space 1 and Bigg Boss OTT. She has also been featured in several music videos. Divya made her acting debut with the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2. Talking about her personal life, Divya got engaged on her 30th birthday to businessman Apurva Padgaonkar.

