Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar to tie the knot in 2024? Here’s what we know

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar, one of the most talked about love-birds in the industry are all set to tie the knot. The couple got engaged last year in December on Divya’s 30th birthday and according to a report in ETimes, they will get married in February next year. Read along to know more details about the wedding.

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar to tie the knot in February

In a chat with BT, Divya Agarwal confirmed her wedding with Apurva Padgaonkar. However, the date is yet to be finalized. The actress shared, “The date will be decided by my mother, who is an astrologer. She is going to guide us with everything but the wedding month is February.”

Check out the head-over-heels in love couple here:

Divya Agarwal shares her thoughts on the wedding

Talking about the wedding, the bride-to-be shared that like every little girl, she also dreamt of her wedding. She added, “We are thinking of a forest wedding, we are both plant and animal lovers."

Further, the Bigg Boss OTT winner also talked about how much she is looking forward to the big day and the new phase of her life. She shared, "I feel like I am already married to Apurva because the way we live, the way we can live our life together, the way we understand each other, it's very much like we are married. And the feeling is amazing."

"I am 100% sure about what I want to do and it's just a cakewalk, there's no cold feet, there's no nervousness of, 'What will happen after my wedding?' But there are no such feelings. There's only a beautiful and divine feeling. I really feel like I am so ready for marriage because a few months back I was a little girl but now I feel I am a grown-up woman. It feels great to get married," concluded the actress.

On the work front, Divya rose to fame after winning the coveted trophy of Ace of Space 1 and Bigg Boss OTT. She is also the runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10.

