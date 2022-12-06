Divya Agarwal announces her engagement with Apurva Padgaonkar; Esha Gupta, Karan Nath & others congratulate

Divya Agarwal turned a year older on Monday, December 4. The popular TV actress just got a bit more lucky on her special day as beau Apurva Padgaonkar proposed her with a beautiful ring. She made her relationship official by posting a set of pictures on her social media handle. Earlier, Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya won several hearts with her catchy performance in the reality show. Divya Agarwal confirms her engagement with Apurva Padgaonkar

Just after her big birthday bash, Divya Agarwal took to Instagram and shared a romantic post confirming her engagement with Apurva Padgaonkar. She wrote, “Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone Rab Rakha.” In the clicks, shared by the Cartel actress it can be seen both of them hugging each other, Apurva kissing Divya’s forehead. In another one Divya is showing off her unique engagement ring. Take a look:

Celebs comment on the post Reacting to the pictures, several celebs congratulated the couple. Actor Pavitra Punia wrote, “Oh my Godddddddddddd, oh my Goddddd, oh my Goddddddd, yessssss. You guys sooooooooo happyyyyy @divyaagarwal_offfficial @apurva.insta.” Actor Mahhi Vij commented, “Congratulations my jaanu.” Esha Gupta said, “Congratulations with four red heart emojis.” Karan Nath wrote, “Happy birthday behen god bless you always with all the happiness and prosperity.” Abhishek Bajaj wrote, “Can’t wait to see you get married.” Shefali Bagga also wrote, “Soooo happy for you both ajao Dubai dubara party karte h (Come to Dubai, let us party again).” Rakshanda Khan commented, “Whoa whoa whoaaaaaaa! An I missed THIS!!!!! Oh my God, I'm just overrrrrrrrr the moon for you girl. This has got to be the best birthday gift ever!!!!!”

Divya Agarwal's work front She is known for appearing in several reality shows. She made her acting debut with horror web show Ragini MMS: Returns 2. She was a part of shows like MTV Splitsvilla 10, MTV Ace the Quarantine and more. Divya was last seen in Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT.

