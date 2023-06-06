Divya Agarwal BREAKS silence on why she broke up with Varun Sood; Reveals she made him meet fiancé Apurva

Actress Divya Agarwal recently made headlines after her relationship with Varun Sood ended. After dating each for a while, the duo parted ways on a bitter note. Right from the beginning, their relationship was like an open book. When they decided to end their relationship, it left their fans shocked and how! Fan clubs of both actors trolled each other without knowing the real reason behind the breakup. Recently, Divya appeared on Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol’s podcast with her husband-to-be Apurva Padgaonkar. The couple spoke about their bond and also revealed why she broke up with Varun.

'During the relationship, everything was all happy on social media, but inside I was not happy'

During the interaction, Divya and Apurva revealed that they first met at a party that was hosted at his restaurant when she had just won Miss Navi Mumbai. Divya also spoke about her relationship with Priyank Sharma after she participated in Splitsvilla. While speaking about her relationship with Varun, the actress said that she felt all over the place when she was with him. She also revealed that she made Varun meet Apurva. She even said that she ended things with Varun because she had 'complex emotions'.

Divya said, "With Varun, I felt all over the place. With Apurva, I would feel calm and mature. I made Varun meet Apurva. I told him clearly that I had a problem. I had a confusion. Whatever has happened is very wrong and it has happened because of me. I need to put a stop somewhere. And that’s why it was an abrupt break-up. I just got the car to a screeching halt. This thought would always come to my mind that if I was to get married to my now ex (Varun) would I want to invite Apurva and if I invite him, would I be ok seeing him on that side. Apurva has been the most important person in my life. I had so many complex emotions in my head."

Divya also spoke about going through a tough time after her break up with Varun. She said that things looked all happy on social media during their relationship, but she wasn't happy. She revealed, "What I went through, whoever would have been with me would have lost it. Everything was public, the relationship and the breakup. And when he came, the situation became worse. During the relationship, everything was all happy on social media, but inside I was not happy. On the other hand, with Apurva I hardly put any pictures with him but I am very happy. We have never argued. Even his family never questioned or judged me. They would always support me saying, ‘Don’t pay attention to the media, you two stay together’. Apurva knows my heart so well."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Divya Agarwal’s fiance Apurva Padgaonkar is ‘proud’ of her for buying a house