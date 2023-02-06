Divya Agarwal buys 2 swanky cars Hyundai Alcazar and Toyota Hyryder; Priyank Sharma and more congratulate

Divya Agarwal is one of the well-known actresses in the entertainment industry and has been a part of several reality shows. Over the years, Divya has starred in several popular reality shows and gained immense fame. The actress has also collaborated with several celebrities for music videos. A few minutes ago Divya Agarwal took to her social media handle and shared a few pictures flaunting her new lavish purchases. The actress is now a proud owner of 2 swanky cars, a Hyundai Alcazar and a Toyota Hyryder. She first shared a photo in which she is seen kissing her white Toyota Hyryder. Divya Agarwal's new post:

Sharing a picture, Divya penned a long caption and wrote, "I welcome you home … my lil beast ! TOYOTA HYRYDER I love the way I lead my life.. the entire credit of my existence goes to my father.. it was my dream to gift a luxury car to my father.. I’m a little late for it.. but guess what ??? He was as stubborn as me.. like always, he kept his kids before him…he got me this car.. I miss him at every milestone of my life.. the strength and power he gave me to become who I am today will be enough for all my life.. he lives within me…My polo has gone to a beautiful village in Maharashtra and that family will enjoy my polo as their first car too..THANK YOU #grateful."

Take a look at her PIC here-

Friends and fans flooded her post with congratulatory messages and wrote amazing comments. Pavitraa Puniya wrote, "Proud moment" and, "Many many many more beasts to come meri jaan happy D", Priyank Sharma wrote, "Long drive pe chal", Urvashi Dholakia commented, "Partyyyyyyyyyyy Banti hai congratulations" Kishwer Merchant commented, "Coongratulations baby" and many more dropped comments. She shared another photo with her siblings and wrote, "This one’s for you DAD You have made us independent and beautiful.. we miss you! Hyundai Alcazar and Toyota Hyryder!"

Speaking about her personal life, on December 4, she grandly celebrated her 30th birthday but what became the highlight was her boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar's dreamy proposal. The lovebirds got engaged on her special day, and since then, they are being showered with congratulatory messages. Divya Agarwal's professional commitments: Divya Agarwal is the runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10 and winner of Ace of Space 1 and Bigg Boss OTT. She made her acting debut with the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2. The actress has joined hands with popular actors for several music videos amongst which most even became hits. Divya's music video titled 'Resham Ka Rumal' was recently released, and it became a huge hit amongst her fans.

